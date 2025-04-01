T-Online CalDav Calendar
Hello,
I have been trying to add my calendars hosted at T-Online.de.
CalDav URL is https://spica.t-online.de/spica-calendar/caldav/
All my calendars are found with correct names and colors.
But not one single appointment is shown in the Vivaldi calendar.
No errors shown after manual syncronisation.
@jennepaper Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@jennepaper This sounds like the same issue as a bug I just fixed today. It will hopefully be included in the next update, but I can not promise it will be. At least it should be coming soon.
You can verify it is the same issue if you still have the calendars set up in Vivaldi. Try adding a test event in Vivaldi. If it is created and shown and then disappears on next sync (f.ex. by doing manual sync or restarting Vivaldi) it is the same one. If this is not the case, then please report the issue as DoctorG suggests.
Thank you for using Vivaldi and taking the time to report your problem, most appreciated.
Regards Eggert
@jennepaper I can confirm with my own Deutsche Telekom account.
And i confirmed VB-115844 "No syncronisation with CalDav calendar hosted at T-Online.de"
@eggert You are right, the test event disappears on next sync. Thank you for quick reply and help.
I'm looking forward to the next update...
aldaviva Supporters
This seems to be fixed in 7.3.3635.9 stable which was just released, although I did have to unsubscribe and resubscribe to my calendar before events would appear (maybe a cache would have expired eventually, but this was faster). Thanks @eggert, every time I turn around you've made Calendar work better!
@aldaviva Yes, the fix mentioned above got included in todays snapshot. Thanks for reporting back. Good to have confirmation that it worked.
@eggert Yes, it works very well. Thanks for your efforts.
BUT I found a new bug:
every time I edit an event, a new one is created.
@jennepaper You edit in Telekom calendar page or in Vivaldi Calendar view?
The new one is next day? Or how do you see a newly created?
I tested 7.3.3635.9 and could not see new ones after editing.
@DoctorG ...in the Vivaldi Kalender.
I created an event and changed it short time later.
After that in the T_Online calendar:
but not shown in Vivaldi
@jennepaper I will check 7.3.3635.9
Which view in Vivaldi do you use when you edit?
@DoctorG I used the large monthly view.
7.3.3635.9 Strange, adding event on Saturday in Month view i get it in Friday on Telekom.
@jennepaper 7.3.3635.9 I can confirm that edited in Vivaldi will cause a new event in Telekom.
I will confrm the bug tracker after you reported.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@jennepaper Is this your report?
VB-116222 "Editing an event in Vivaldi causes creation of another event." - Confirmed.
@DoctorG yes, sorry forgot to share...
@jennepaper No problem, i saw it in bug tracker.
Thanks for report.
@jennepaper @DoctorG Thanks for reporting this.
Does it make a difference when you edit the event, that is does it only happen if you edit shortly after or also if done later?
If you edit the event again, does it then create another copy (and more copies if repeated) of the event, or does it change one of the copies on the server? (probably the last copy then)
Regards Eggert
@eggert said in T-Online CalDav Calendar:
Does it make a difference when you edit the event, that is does it only happen if you edit shortly after or also if done later?
Creates new events immediately or later, independend when edited.