@jennepaper This sounds like the same issue as a bug I just fixed today. It will hopefully be included in the next update, but I can not promise it will be. At least it should be coming soon.

You can verify it is the same issue if you still have the calendars set up in Vivaldi. Try adding a test event in Vivaldi. If it is created and shown and then disappears on next sync (f.ex. by doing manual sync or restarting Vivaldi) it is the same one. If this is not the case, then please report the issue as DoctorG suggests.

Thank you for using Vivaldi and taking the time to report your problem, most appreciated.

Regards Eggert