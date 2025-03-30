The Dark Mod is a free and open-source first-person stealth video game, inspired by the Thief series by Looking Glass Studios. The game provides the basic framework and tools for more than 170 fan-made missions, including several multi-mission campaigns. The Dark Mod was first released in 2009 as a total conversion mod for Doom 3.

Over the years, The Dark Mod has done a fine job at providing a Thief-like experience in the absence of a proper new entry in the series (there was the 2014 reboot, yet while I like it more than most, ultimately it didn't live up to the series' reputation). Originally launched in 2009 as a total conversion to Doom 3, The Dark Mod was rereleased as a standalone entity in 2013, and has received consistent updates since.

The latest update, which released on Thursday, is not only the most substantial in a while, but it also makes some transformative changes to how The Dark Mod functions. At the heart of this is a rework to guard AI which, finally, makes them as perceptive as in the game which inspired it.

Understanding this change requires some context, dutifully provided on the update's ModDB page by veteran dark modder nbohr1more. "When id Software released the Doom 3 modding SDK, The Dark Mod team saw the potential for something more than a multi-player cops vs robbers game like Thievery UT," he explains. "One of the first things the team did was to investigate how a light-gem system could be implemented. Having a good way for both the player and AI to know when the player is visible to others is a crucial part of the Thief experience."