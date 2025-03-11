Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
要望内容
タブバーを左右に設定している時、
「通常はタブバーを非表示にし、画面端にカーソルを移動すると表示される」
という機能がほしいです
要望理由
タブバーを左に表示しており、
タブバーの表示と非表示をショートカットキー、マウスジェスチャーで切り替えているのですが、
この操作がマウスカーソルでできたら便利と思ったので
