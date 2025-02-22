What do you think of the Dota 2 7.38 update?
The Dota 2 7.38 update was truly a game - changer. It brought a ton of balance adjustments to heroes. For example, some under - played heroes got significant buffs, which made them viable in the meta. New items were introduced, adding more strategic depth to the game. Players had to re - evaluate their item builds and hero combinations. However, like any major update, there were also some teething problems. Some of the balance changes were a bit too extreme at first, causing some matches to feel a bit lopsided. But overall, it injected new life into the game and made Dota 2 more exciting and competitive.
Detelpa725
I remember the 6.38 update being a real game-changer.
It shook up item builds and hero balance, making each match feel fresh.
I had to adjust my strategy, which kept me on my toes.
Overall, it was a fun update that left a lasting impression on my early play.
@Detelpa725 one mistake it's 7.38
The 7.38 update deepened Dota 2's strategic landscape. The redesigned map, with its extended rivers, transformed how teams controlled vision and moved around the battlefield. New neutral creeps and item reworks diversified farming and itemization, while hero updates ensured the roster stayed balanced and engaging. Together, these changes made every match feel fresh and pushed players to rethink their approaches.