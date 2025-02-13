Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
何らかの理由で広告ブロッカーのソース元に正常なURLを埋め込まれた際にソース元の改善を待つよりブラウザ側で通せるようにしてほしい。
2/13 20:43
広告ブロッカーのソース元にvivaldi.comのURLをはじく設定が入っておりページの問題を報告するウェブページすら表示が崩れてしまっている
改善案
下記画像の広告リストのURLを右クリックした際にURL別に許可不許可を行うコンテクストメニューを追加してほしい（許可チェックボックスでもよいと思う）
