vivaldi://sync-internals shows more bookmarks when I delete

Hi,

The first time I ran Sync for only my bookmarks it showed 223, afterwards I logged out.

A few days later I deleted around 10-15 bookmarks and I logged back into Sync to redo my bookmarks.

But vivaldi://sync-internals is showing more bookmarks not less, 233

I don't understand why it's showing more, not less.

But here's what I really don't understand, when I tap on the panel button and look at the browser bookmarks on the device it only says 211. I don't get why Sync says there are 22 more bookmarks, than on my device.

I looked under the Sync Node Browser tab, and I noticed bookmarks I deleted off the device are still there.

Is there a way to have all the bookmarks deleted from Sync and start it over clean, or does it take a certain period of time before Sync shows the same bookmarks as the device?

Thanks