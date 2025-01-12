If you start vivaldi on the main screen of your Porsche PCM, the browser window will take into account the Porsche navigation bar on the left. As a result you can properly see the entire vivaldi window.

Then if you go to the passenger screen and activate vivaldi, the system ask you to move the app from the main window to the passenger one. After that you can see on the passenger screen that the vivaldi window is displaced to the right avoiding you to interact with the ui elements that are on the right side of the canvas.

As you can see the problem is caused because after changing the screen, vivaldi has not take into account that the main Porsche navigation menu changed from the left to the right of the screen.

If you perform the process starting the browser on the passenger screen and moving it to the main one, the problem is the same but in the opposite direction.

!! There is no tag for porsche by the way