What's your favorite TV series of 2024?
My favorite is Squid Game 2. It's a pity that the plot hasn't concluded. I'm looking forward to Squid Game 3.
My favorite new series (not including new seasons of older shows) in order of release:
- Docudrama about the computer issues that led to widespread false accusations of fraud by sub-postmasters and postmistresses in the UK. A sad series, but full of heartwarming scenes of working together.
- Funny show about a gangster family with two very different brothers and their mysterious mother as they try to navigate a gang power struggle.
- Animated show about a demon in hell trying to start a hotel to rehabilitate demons to deal with hell's overpopulation problem instead of frequent purges. It is also a musical with several great songs and amazing animation. You can also check out Helluva Boss on YouTube for stories set in the same universe with different characters. They definitely aren't animated shows for kids, given the frequent swearing and mature themes, but are worth watching.
- Black and white drama set in the 60s about a grifter that slowly tries to take over the life of the son of wealthy parents that are trying to bring their son home from Italy. Lots of great cinematography and a compelling story where you constantly wonder if he will get away with it.
- Based in the same post-apocalyptic nuclear world as the Fallout videos games. You don't have to have played the games to enjoy the show. It is a fun setting to explore.
- Fun show about a spy at the end of the Vietnam War with split loyalties. Seems like others didn't review it too well, but I had a good time while watching it.
- Supernatural comedy about two ghosts investigating crimes with the help of a few living counterparts. Good show for fans of Neil Gaiman's work, but it is somewhat sullied given his recent allegations that came out shortly after its release.
- A nice sci-fi show about getting lost in alternate realities and dealing with other versions of yourself. Was surprised to see it is getting a second season given how it ended, but will be interesting to see what they do.
- A collection of short stories set in various video game settings. You should enjoy it if you also liked the fairly similar Love, Death & Robots. And again, you don't need to have played the video games to enjoy the stories.
barbudo2005
Said:
Ripley
Really good.
And this in Max:
For 2024, I think the best show was Shogun.
I did enjoy it. But I wish I knew in advance that they split it into two seasons. Season 2 felt incomplete. I think it would have been better to just wait for season 3 and watch it all at once.
I just finished this one. It was good. A little slow in the middle. The end in particularly got crazy.
@nomadic Thanks for the recommendation, these shows look great
@ugly Thanks for the recommendation, that shows looks good!