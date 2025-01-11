Vivaldiメールを読むときに使う、別のメールソフトでおすすめはありますか
VivaldiメールをImap経由で古いAndroidスマホで受信したいです。みなさんはどんなメールソフトでVivaldiメールを読んでいますか
Hello, please only English in the international forum section.
I want to receive Vivaldi emails on my old Android smartphone via Imap. What kind of email software do you use to read Vivaldi email
You can use any mail client which support IMAP, I use K-9 Mail.
If you are a new user you need Mail Reputation.
When you have enough reputation points you get a mail to your recovery mail address of your account.
