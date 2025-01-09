Unable to switch Speed Dials from top horizontal list on Start Page
Report : VAB-10638
When I click on a different Speed Dial I can't swipe left / right or scroll left or right to swap Speed Dials ?
@dpn
Hi, is this meant as feature request?
You can swipe speed dials by tab anywhere in a dial and swipe left/right.
There is no feature to swipe in the speed dial bar.
@mib2berlin said in Unable to switch Speed Dials from top horizontal list on Start Page:
There is no feature to swipe in the speed dial bar.
This can be easily done by dragging and dropping the corresponding folders in Bookmarks. Change the order of speeddials tabs in this way - if I understood the question correctly.
@far4
Hm, you can change the position, I thought it was the same as swipe tabs in the address bar.
We have to wait for the OP to clear this up.
nellaiseemai1
@dpn Are you trying to rearrange the speed dials? If so, you can hold a speed dial list, once it gets highlighted you can move it up or down and rearrange it.
Hi,
In bookmarks you can assign more than one folder as a Speed Dial.
On the Start Page, when you have more than one speed dial, you get a horizontal list of the speed dials on the top of the start page so you can open different speed dials.
If you have a few / several speed dials, the horizontal list could be moved left or right to reveal the other speed dials. This isn't working. And I'm reasonably sure you used to be able to switch speed dials by swiping on blank space on the start page, also not working.
Aaron Translator
@dpn
Samsung S22U , Android 14
Sweep
Click
Not working for me, like it is for you...
But also can't swipe on blank space on start page to different speed dial.
Aaron Translator
@dpn said in Unable to switch Speed Dials from top horizontal list on Start Page:
can't swipe on blank space
Maybe you don't have enough speeddial groups. Try clicking the 3dot menu on the right to create a few more empty groups.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Aaron
Thanks for the first video, I never had enough groups to see this working.
@dpn
Hi, I could make a screen cast to show both is working here.
Some Android settings cause issues in Vivaldi:
- Android font setting different from default
On my devices default is S, if I change to SS or XL issues can appear.
- Accessibility
Enable accessibility for Downloaded apps can cause issues.
Cheers, mib
- Android font setting different from default
@Aaron I created 3 Test Groups and the issue persists.
-
@mib2berlin My Display Size and Font Size is set to Default on Pixel Android 15.
Yes I have a Password Manger that has enabled access for Accessibility for Download Apps.
@dpn
I need at least 6 speed dial groups to make it work.
I have recorded a screen cast but is show only it work for other users on different devices.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xllcjIsl4GeI8cjgTtfxiuUqmVf_o_6t/view?usp=sharing
You can disable Accessibility for Download Apps for this app, I tried to enable it for a different app but it doesn't change anything.
This is only guessing because nobody knows why this happen for some users.
-
I had the same problem reported by the OP and found that it occurs when the option 'Block private tabs when exiting Vivaldi' is activated. If you want to solve this problem, try deactivating this option, although you will lose the function of blocking private tabs. I've already reported this bug to Vivaldi, but haven't had a reply yet.
@mib2berlin The option 'Block private tabs when exiting Vivaldi' when activated causes this problem.
mib2berlin Soprano
@HeinoKramm
Hi, I guess you meant "Lock private tabs when leaving Vivaldi'.
This is disabled by default, therefor we had problems to reproduce it.
All testers and developers test with clean profiles and all default.
Can you add the bug number VBA- here, please?
I can link it then to the report of @dpn.
EDIT: By the way, nice find.
@mib2berlin Yes, that's right, it was a translation error on my part. As for the bug number, I don't know where it might be.
@HeinoKramm
After reporting you get a confirmation mail, maybe it land in Spam?
It can take a while, 10 to 30 minutes.
@HeinoKramm
I find it, VAB-10600.
It is confirmed and a developer is assigned, I guess this will be quickly fixed.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for finding the bug number. I'm glad it's being resolved.