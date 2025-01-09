Hi,

In bookmarks you can assign more than one folder as a Speed Dial.

On the Start Page, when you have more than one speed dial, you get a horizontal list of the speed dials on the top of the start page so you can open different speed dials.

If you have a few / several speed dials, the horizontal list could be moved left or right to reveal the other speed dials. This isn't working. And I'm reasonably sure you used to be able to switch speed dials by swiping on blank space on the start page, also not working.