【デスクトップ版（Wondows11）】

要望内容：Surface Pro等タブレットPCにおいて、スワイプでページの前後ができるようにしてほしい。

要望理由：タブレットPCを買う前まで、Vivaldiをメインブラウザとして使っていたが、上記ができないため、ブラウザの操作性が悪く、代替としてEDGEブラウザを使用している。

他のPCではVivaldiを使用しており、タブレットに最適化されると非常にありがたい。

[Desktop version (Windows 11)]

Request: I would like to be able to swipe to go back and forth between pages on tablet PCs such as the Surface Pro.

Reason for request: Before I bought the tablet PC, I used Vivaldi as my main browser, but since I can't do the above, the browser is difficult to use, so I use the EDGE browser as an alternative. I use Vivaldi on other PCs, and would be very grateful if it were optimized for tablets.