音声を再生中のタブだと元のアイコンがスピーカーマークに置き換わってしまってわかりにくいのでchromeみたいな感じでアイコン+タブ名+スピーカーマークで表示されるようにしたいです
@nkmrdeuS
設定で、タブ＞"閉じるボタンを表示する" の下の "タブの左側に表示" にチェックすると、スピーカーアイコンはタブ名の右に表示されます。
スピーカーアイコンの場所を設定するのに、「閉じるボタンを表示する＞タブの左側に表示」なんて誰が気付くのだろうとしか思えない分かり難さなのは、否めないですね
@shifte ありがとうございます！！
