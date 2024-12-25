@Ryszard said in Happy Chanukkah! :

What does it mean?

"The term Yule and cognates are still used in English and the Scandinavian languages as well as in Finnish and Estonian to describe Christmas and other festivals occurring during the winter holiday season. "

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yule

"Reconstructionist adherents of contemporary Germanic paganism have developed traditions of blót rituals celebrated in a contemporary context since the 1970s.[80] In these practices, animal sacrifice is usually replaced with offerings of food or drink, although there remains a large focus on sharing food and strengthening relationships."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blót

I guess we don't sacrifice animals any more, at least not directly - and no killing of trells (slaves) so that's been improved

How is this picture related to the topic of the thread?

Yes, I thought it was a general "Happy Holidays" topic and not just related to the Jewish Hannukkah. My bad, we already have another topic.