#Streaming Netflix/Disney/Amazon on Audi Q6 with Vivaldi does not work
I was able to stream from Player.pl, but other platforms (Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video) didn’t work.
Could you please get in touch with these platforms and find a solution? The passenger screen would be incredibly useful if this feature were working properly.
This topic has been discussed here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97647/mercedes-e-klasse-netflix/.
Since you are referring other stream services the Topic will be kept, otherwise, merged.
I guess is the same situation as NetFlix.
@Zalex108
I saw the thread you mentioned before posting. However, there’s conflicting information there—some users report Prime Video working, while in my case, it’s not.
I also noticed the Vivaldi announcement, but it doesn’t seem accurate (or perhaps I’m doing something wrong).
To add to the confusion, the out-of-the-box Vivaldi browser includes bookmarks to several streaming services. However, only one of them (Disney+) is available where I live, and as shown in the attached screenshot, it’s not working either.
This situation needs clarification regarding what should be available and who (platforms or Vivaldi) is responsible for fixing it.
The Q6 has a separate passenger screen, as mentioned in the announcement, and I was under the impression that my passenger would be able to freely stream movies while cruising. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.