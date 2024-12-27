@Zalex108

I saw the thread you mentioned before posting. However, there’s conflicting information there—some users report Prime Video working, while in my case, it’s not.

I also noticed the Vivaldi announcement, but it doesn’t seem accurate (or perhaps I’m doing something wrong).

To add to the confusion, the out-of-the-box Vivaldi browser includes bookmarks to several streaming services. However, only one of them (Disney+) is available where I live, and as shown in the attached screenshot, it’s not working either.

This situation needs clarification regarding what should be available and who (platforms or Vivaldi) is responsible for fixing it.

The Q6 has a separate passenger screen, as mentioned in the announcement, and I was under the impression that my passenger would be able to freely stream movies while cruising. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.