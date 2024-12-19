I've been encountering an issue where I can't watch YouTube videos due to a banner saying "Ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service." I have my tracker and ad blockers enabled, and I'm using Vivaldi Version 7.0.3495.26.

Has anyone else run into this problem? Is there a way to prevent this banner from appearing? Do I need to update my blocklist or add a new one? I'm currently using the default blocklist.

Any advice would be appreciated!