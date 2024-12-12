Mozilla to remove the Do Not Track setting from Firefox in the upcoming version 135 update
Mozilla Firefox has reportedly removed the "Do Not Track" (DNT) feature from Firefox starting with version 135. This decision marks the end of a feature first introduced in 2009, making Firefox the pioneer browser to implement this privacy-focused option. This shouldn't be a surprise for most Firefox users, though, since the setting has been disabled by default in the latest versions of the browser.
The removal aligns with Apple's earlier decision to eliminate DNT from Safari in 2019. The feature was meant to ask websites to stop tracking users, but most ignored it. Worse, it backfired by signaling websites, making it easier to identify and track users, ultimately rendering it ineffective.
Mozilla's support page now reflects this change, advising users to enable the "Tell websites not to sell or share my data" setting, which utilizes the Global Privacy Control (GPC) standard.
Yesterday by Mauricio B. Holguin
Source https://alternativeto.net/news/2024/12/mozilla-to-remove-the-do-not-track-setting-from-firefox-in-the-upcoming-version-135-update/
shojivrstrinova8
@Catweazle omg, more reason to avoid firefox, glad vivaldi is here
Yes, Vivaldi has a privacy setting to send such header "Do no Track".
I have always found this "feature" silly.
There is no such thing as "track friendly", if a site wants to track you it's not going to stop just because you ask it to, it's ridiculous.
@barbudo2005, should be legally binding, GPC isn't anyway better, but that's what tracker blockers are for.
Pure goodism.
Why are you going to force by law that sites don't track you if you ask them to, if nobody forces you to visit them.
Same do i. I considered this in the past as weak try to give users better privacy but companies servers ignored it.
@barbudo2005, I don't see it this way. It's like going to a supermarket where a guy persistently hounds you for a discount card, even though you tell him you don't want it.
If we do not allow in real life that some commercial imposes something on us against our will, even giving us the right to file a complaint for harassment, I do not see the reason to allow it on the Internet.
Bad example. Failed logic.
1.- If I go to a supermarket and buy something (paying), I have every right as a consumer to demand that the quality of the product is right.
2.- If I am harassed when I enter the store by someone offering me a card, he is doing his job and it depends on your personality how you deal with it.
3.- If I visit a site and use the information that the site offers you for free, I have no legal right to demand anything.
2 The guy do his job offering an discount card which I respect, but not if he persistently continue with this offer, despite that I said no to it. Than his job turned into harassment
We accept sadly a lot of things in the web, which in the real world we never would accept. A good example that Google read our e-mail. Do you tolerate that the postman read your correspondence?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Spain Post Office has been doing this for a long time, or you had not noticed?
-
greybeard Ambassador
Very few sites actually observe this user option anyway. I leave it unchecked.
When I'm done there is the "Three Fingered Salute" = Ctrl+Shift+Del then File > Exit (Alt+f > x).
Dr.Flay Translator
Do not track is theoretically an agreement made with the site you visit, however that only applies to the site owner, not the myriad of adverts with their own trackers that may populate the site.
The impact of having the option on is minimal when you don't make the same agreement with each of the advert vendors.
@barbudo2005, yes, in the fascist Franquism. Now you go for this to the jail. It can be done only by the police with an court order in a crime investigation.