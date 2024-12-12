Mozilla Firefox has reportedly removed the "Do Not Track" (DNT) feature from Firefox starting with version 135. This decision marks the end of a feature first introduced in 2009, making Firefox the pioneer browser to implement this privacy-focused option. This shouldn't be a surprise for most Firefox users, though, since the setting has been disabled by default in the latest versions of the browser.

The removal aligns with Apple's earlier decision to eliminate DNT from Safari in 2019. The feature was meant to ask websites to stop tracking users, but most ignored it. Worse, it backfired by signaling websites, making it easier to identify and track users, ultimately rendering it ineffective.

Mozilla's support page now reflects this change, advising users to enable the "Tell websites not to sell or share my data" setting, which utilizes the Global Privacy Control (GPC) standard.

Yesterday by Mauricio B. Holguin