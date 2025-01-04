Emulate Facebook Messenger Lite?
How could i emulate Facebook messenger lite in Vivaldi
I very wish and very need to open Facebook messages in my web browser as mobile version
but from few weeks ago Facebook closed mbasic , closed messaging in m.facebook.com , and now they forcing all to use the messengers or there apps in mobile
i don't want to use my real mobile or an Android emulator
i very need to open messages in my web browser in Vivaldi and to not see this message in attachment
i tried to use several user agents but noway , from 3 months ago it was work if i changed the user agent , but now NO
Please if there's genius peoples here who can help me to make this
Aaron Translator
@kimoo said in How could i emulate Facebook messenger lite in Vivaldi:
Try add m.facebook.com as a Web-Panel
@Aaron i tried to add m.facebook.com but still got same message as my screen above , it keep say " use messenger to keep chatting "