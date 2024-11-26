Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
ある日PCを再起動した時を境に、全てのサイトログイン情報がDesktop版Vivaldiから消滅しました。
「プライバシーとセキュリティ」設定の「保存済みのパスワード」は全て消え、これまでログインしていた全てのサイトからログアウトされています。
バックアップを取っていなかったのは私のミスですが、内部ファイル等に情報が残されていないか確認する術は無いのでしょうか
・Vivaldi 利用環境
7.0.3495.18 win11
