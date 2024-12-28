Passwords Don't Sync
Cannot sync passwords on latest Android Vivaldi
Hello,
I cannot make the latest (7.0.3505.47) Android Vivaldi to sync my passwords. I've tried logging out & in from my account in Settings -> Sync, but it did not help. After navigating to vivaldi://sync-internals and selecting Sync Node Browser tab, I can see there is no Passwords node in the tree (and it's present when I do the same on Vivaldi Windows). Is there any solution to that issue? Or any alternative way, like passwords import?
@greggor
Hi, I can confirm this on 7 and 7.1 snapshot.
I am sure we had a report here but I cant find a bug report about.
Will try to find the thread.
mib2berlin Soprano
@greggor
I cant find a thread nor a bug report, please report it.
I found VAB-10337 from November 1, confirmed.
Cheers, mib
Sorry, I did not read your edit and already reported another bug, VAB-10366. So this may be closed as a duplicate.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I linked the tickets.
While the devs investigate, you could try resetting remote data and see if passwords are synced when you start fresh.
@jane-n If possible, I'd prefer not to loose my entire remote data. Is there any other way I could help?
@greggor
Hi, you loose nothing but I would do it on the desktop.
All data stored local in the Vivaldi install are uploaded to the server at next login.
Anyway I tested this and it doesn't help for the password sync, still not running in sync-internals.
Cheers, mib
I have the same issue for some weeks (months?).
Is there an official thread where we can follow the resolution ?
Thanks
@megosu
Hi, for me the solution was to reinstall Vivaldi.
There are no official treads about bugs, you can ask in the bug status thread about bug VAB-10337.
At moment it is confirmed.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
You mean reinstall on Android ?
but it means I'll lose the unsync passwords I added on Vivaldi Android.
@megosu
Yes, as I never added passwords on Android it wasn't a problem for me.
I fear you have to wait until the Vivaldi developers fix it.
The report was confirmed 05/Nov/24, it has higher priority.
@megosu said in Cannot sync passwords on latest Android Vivaldi:
I'll lose the unsync passwords I added on Vivaldi Android.
Hi,
Just export them, then import to Desktop.
-
@Zalex108
Hi, I was not aware of it!
IDK when was added.
@mib2berlin said in Cannot sync passwords on latest Android Vivaldi:
@megosu
Yes, as I never added passwords on Android it wasn't a problem for me.
I fear you have to wait until the Vivaldi developers fix it.
The report was confirmed 05/Nov/24, it has higher priority.
Any update on this issue as I am facing the same? Thank you!
@D4rk3vi1
Hi, as @Zalex108 mentioned in the linked thread you have to reset your profile to get it working again.
The report is still confirmed, no developer assigned.
If it really a profile issue the Vivaldi cant fix this, a user profile can break if Vivaldi crash, for example.
If you have a working desktop version with all passwords it is relative easy to reset Vivaldi but not all settings are synced.
Cheers, mib
@D4rk3vi1 still waiting for a fix
Why bother? Why don't You use a proper password manager which is cross platform like Bitwarden or Proton? It will be up and running all the time, and have a superior future set. I understand that You want it to function properly. I will just suggest that You consider other solutions that possible will give You a better experience.
@sjoh I use Bitwarden on android and PC. I love it on PC and I hate it on android.
Such a pain, most of the time I have to create new entry manually in Bitwarden instead of being able to just save it from the website fields directly.