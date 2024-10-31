V 7 | YouTube Background Playback not Working
YouTube background playback not working
Even with option allow background playback.
If i press home button, vivaldi playback panel in notification bar is gone. In opera i can press play button again. And playback working.
Vivaldi Snapshot 7.0.3505.31
Android 8.0.0; SM-G935F Build/R16NW
Hi!
AFAIK there was a bug few weeks ago.
Setting previously enabled |OK
Setting previously disabled | Not Working
I guess it was fixed already.
@Zalex108 well i have version higher, so...
@gingerbreadbox
Hi, if I play something on Youtube and hit the Home button the video/audio stops.
What should Vivaldi do if you leave the page?
I cant find a setting for background playback in Vivaldi, if I choose Home from the menu it stops playing.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin in opera when i press home button or switch tab playback stops. But in notification panel i can press play and it will play. In vivaldi when i switch tab or press home, vivaldi playback panel is disappear
@mib2berlin said in V 7 | YouTube Background Playback not Working:
I cant find a setting for background playback in Vivaldi
Huh?
Fine here,
Either changing tab or moving to Device Home, audio is kept and notification appears and stays.
It can be stopped and played again
@gingerbreadbox
Hm, search in Opera:
Anyway, I think close the tab with the Home button will not work in Vivaldi.
If I change the tab it work for me.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
@gingerbreadbox
Ah, you meant the Home button of Android, I guessed you meant the home button in Vivaldi.
Home button of Android work for me too.
@Zalex108 SoundCloud background playback work, but YouTube panel disappear after switching tab or pressing home
I use Gestures instead of Buttons.
@Zalex108 it doesn't matter, even with switching tabs panel disappear. It will not disappear only if i switch full screen video and press home, but in this case i have picture in picture, and can't use browser, because if I resume browser. It will show full screen video
I updated device info in topic
Found some bad solution, if i switch pc version in options, background playback working and panel not closing
Not sure if related,
DynamicSpot may gets the playback alive.
Try it.
This version is still free and Ads can be skipped with PRIVATE DNS.
Choose the preferred store
@Zalex108 i don't want additional apps, and with pc version of YouTube all is good. So it's definitely bug
Upd. Also with embedded YouTube videos, background works fine
@gingerbreadbox
It is working for @Zalex108 and me, I can test on my old Android 8.1 device later.
@mib2berlin
Upd. Also with embedded in other sites YouTube videos, background works fine. So not work only with mobile version on main YouTube domain
@gingerbreadbox
Reanimating my Umidigi One, Android 8.1 and test on https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zI9YYe-jgHI
Home button and change tabs work, I am sorry I cant reproduce this.