It's working, but still with some Hicups

Sync service offline

Reported on 2024-10-29 19:09:44

The Vivaldi sync service is currently unavailable. We are working to bring it back online.

Update 1: The process to restore the sync service to operation is expected to take several hours to complete. We apologise for the inconvenience.

Update 2: We're very sorry for the continued outage affecting the sync service. Work is still ongoing to fix it.

Update 3: We have made good progress now, and the service is close to being fully stable again. Thank you for your continued patience with this situation, we know this has been a significant disruption to many of you. We hope to update again soon.

Update 4: We believe that the sync service should now be operating correctly for all users, but we'll keep this incident open as we continue to monitor the status closely over the next hour.

Update 5: We're still seeing some issues with sync performance and are continuing to make adjustments to improve things.

Last updated on 2024-10-30 16:35:34