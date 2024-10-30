Aktuell Probleme mit dem Sync?
7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (arm64) lässt sich seit gestern nicht synchronisieren
Gleiches Problem auch auf dem iPhone, ist da was bekannt?
@gn2 said in Aktuell Probleme mit dem Sync?:
ist da was bekannt?
Ja, der Vivaldi-Synchronisierungsdienst ist derzeit nicht verfügbar. Es wird daran gearbeitet. https://vivaldistatus.com
super, danke, dann warte ich einfach ab
@gn2 said in Aktuell Probleme mit dem Sync?:
super, danke, dann warte ich einfach ab
Gut Ding will Weile haben.
Das sieht nach einem erheblichen Problem aus, wenn das schon so lang andauert.
@Catweazle HUH! Yes!
@DoctorG said in Aktuell Probleme mit dem Sync?:
HUH! Yes!
Short circuit, Burglary, Hack …!
@Thot Oder hat Lava auf den Sync-Server geworfen und deswegen brizzelt es nun so.
Thot
@DoctorG said in Aktuell Probleme mit dem Sync?:
hat Lava auf den Sync-Server gewofen
Ist sehr gut möglich.
Server wieder da
Thot
@Catweazle said in Aktuell Probleme mit dem Sync?:
Server wieder da
Not really, for a moment, yes, but down again. They are working on it, so keep hoping und good luck for the Technicians.
Edit: Now.
Geht bei mir wieder mit 7.0 und 7.1.
Und bei euch?
Ich machet auf alle angeschlossenn Geräten dies:
Einstellungen → Sync
Ausloggen
Einloggen
Alle Daten synchronsieren
Passt.
@DoctorG said in Aktuell Probleme mit dem Sync?:
Und bei euch?
Alles wieder da.
Auf dem Macbook alles fein, auf dem iPhone klemmt es noch mit Netzwerkfehler (Abmelden/Anmelden hat nix geholfen)
@gn2 Vielleicht ist das Sync-Server-Tam noch nicht ganz fertig mit dem Fixen. Server-Status ist noch rot.
Sollen sie in Ruhe fixen, ich hab da keinen Stress (und weiß, wie man in solchen Situationen rotieren muss)
It's working, but still with some Hicups
Sync service offline
Reported on 2024-10-29 19:09:44
The Vivaldi sync service is currently unavailable. We are working to bring it back online.
Update 1: The process to restore the sync service to operation is expected to take several hours to complete. We apologise for the inconvenience.
Update 2: We're very sorry for the continued outage affecting the sync service. Work is still ongoing to fix it.
Update 3: We have made good progress now, and the service is close to being fully stable again. Thank you for your continued patience with this situation, we know this has been a significant disruption to many of you. We hope to update again soon.
Update 4: We believe that the sync service should now be operating correctly for all users, but we'll keep this incident open as we continue to monitor the status closely over the next hour.
Update 5: We're still seeing some issues with sync performance and are continuing to make adjustments to improve things.
Last updated on 2024-10-30 16:35:34
Syncing nice now on my Linux PCs and Windwos PC.
Sync is not in use on my mobile.
Hier läufts auch gerade wieder auf allen Geräten geschmeidig.