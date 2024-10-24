Pinned Tabs Extend Down Entire Window
Visually everything looks fine. However, since the latest update the pinned tabs seem to have their box invisibly extended down the entire window. This is making it very difficult to work currently.
Aside from this slight bug, thank you for a fantastic browser and all your continued improvements and support!
@Carrick A few users have such issue as i could read in blog article.
But i tried to reproduce and can not.
This is which theme?
Which OS?
@DoctorG It seems to be happening with any theme. I use a customised version of 'Subtle' but just checked a few different standard themes.
I'm on Win11.
I did have to restart my computer earlier and it's possible it didn't start happening again until I first moused-over one of the pinned tabs properly.
Edit: I have also just noticed no matter where I "mouse-over" them the site thumbnail is always stuck at the bottom of the browser. All normal tabs have the thumbnail pop-up in the correct place; just bellow the tab. This further suggests there is an invisible UI element that extends further than it should.
@DoctorG I would like to contribute here as well. I made a gif showing the bug happening. It even happens in private mode. Any theme. All pin tabs extend to the bottom of the page.
The thumbnail is displayed at the bottom.
Windows 10
Recently updated to Vivaldi 7.0
I hope this visualize better
@diogoqueirooz1212 I understand.
Looks like mouse position is incorrectly detected or tabs have broken CSS and are too high.
But i can try to reproduce it on my Windows 11.
I can't.
See
@diogoqueirooz1212 That is not in Private Window?
Only a blueish theme?
Sure you had not enabled use any CSS modification?
Check vivaldi://experimental
@DoctorG I was running the private window. I am using a Persona5 Theme on my regular window.
this is my regular one
But I do see you have a drowpdown on the left of those pin tabs? Is it a profile? Group tabs?
digitrance
I’m experiencing the same behavior with pinned tabs. Thumbnails for pinned tabs appear at the bottom of the window instead of under the pinned tab. Attempting to click on user interface elements of active non-pinned tabs, if that element appears anywhere beneath the pinned tabs in the tab bar, activates the pinned tab instead.
Behavior persists even when turning off tab thumbnails.
Windows 11. Default Vivaldi theme. Nothing really special going on that I’m aware of.
diogoqueirooz1212
@DoctorG Also, the vivaldi://experimental doesn't load for me
This is the version
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
This is
VB-109573 Thumbs of pinned tabs appear at bottom of window and block interaction
Confirmed bug, reported 17/9.
Only occurs with pinned tabs and Horizontal Scrolling setting for tabs is enabled.
-
That's interesting @Pathduck. Why would it be showing now if it's a known bug?
I hadn't any issues with it before the new update for 7.0. For now, I will remove the Horizontal Scrolling, but do you have any idea if the team have this bug tracked to work on?
I appreciate your answer. Thank you.
mib2berlin Soprano
@diogoqueirooz1212
Hi, try:
vivaldi://experiments
Cheers, mib
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@diogoqueirooz1212 said in Pinned Tabs Extend Down Entire Window:
Why would it be showing now if it's a known bug?
Because you updated Stable from 6.9 to 7.0.
The bug was reported for Snapshots but not fixed.
but do you have any idea if the team have this bug tracked to work on?
The bug is confirmed, that's all I know.
It will be fixed when it's fixed I guess
@mib2berlin Thank you.
For @DoctorG, you have asked if I had CSS stuff enabled. No CSS modifications were allowed. In all honesty, I didn't know this experiments tab existed till now .
And @Pathduck, thanks. At least the bug is confirmed, gotta wait for the team to work on it. Now I either unpin those tabs or disable the horizontal scrolling. I have way too many tabs open.
digitrance
@Pathduck Thank you! Knowing which settings it’s related to is huge. Horizontal scrolling I can turn off, if it means I can use pinned tabs like normal.
@Pathduck said in Pinned Tabs Extend Down Entire Window:
VB-109573 Thumbs of pinned tabs appear at bottom of window and block interaction
Only occurs with pinned tabs and Horizontal Scrolling setting for tabs is enabled.
Ah, that is why i could not reproduce. I had not tested with horizontal scrolling.
This is one thread i could find quickly:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102249/a-bug-in-the-settings-with-pinned-tabs/
-
Why are the thumbnails for pinned tabs being displayed over websites at the bottom of the browser making the entire left side of the browser unusable? The moment I noticed this I immediately went to toggle horizontal tab scrolling because EVERY SINGLE TIME!!! there is a big update its like the devs forget that this feature even exists and forget to test it with whatever changes they make. I guess people who use tab scrolling are second class citizens or something. Something has to be fundamentally wrong with the way this feature was implemented or coded or something because aint no way. Its so annoying to have this feature and be a regular user only to have to turn it off to be able to use the browser after every big update because IT WILL cause some EASILY REPRODUCABLE bug that SHOULD HAVE been noticed. It was the same thing with the tab stacking issue it caused that took forever to be fixed. How long will this one take now??? I am sick of it. Either remove the damn feature all together since clearly it doesn't matter enough to be included in bug testing apparently or test it before releasing these updates that most of the time are completely unnecessary like these childish looking icons.
@Zechs Yes. Known issue. ⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/788030
It happens if Tab Scrolling is active.
We have many reports now in bug tracker.
I hope that will be fixed in short time for some next 7.0.
-
Pinned tabs are bleeding down to the web page. When I am on a web page, well below the the tabs bar, moving the pointer on the left side of the page it's like I'm hovering over the pinned tabs. It even shows the thumbnail of the pinned tab. If I click in the web page in this area it is like clicking the pinned tab and that tab is loaded.
mib2berlin Soprano
@rmattos
Hi, this is a known issue, the developer work on it.
Disable Horizontal Scrolling in the tab settings as workaround.
Cheers, mib