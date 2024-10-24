

Why are the thumbnails for pinned tabs being displayed over websites at the bottom of the browser making the entire left side of the browser unusable? The moment I noticed this I immediately went to toggle horizontal tab scrolling because EVERY SINGLE TIME!!! there is a big update its like the devs forget that this feature even exists and forget to test it with whatever changes they make. I guess people who use tab scrolling are second class citizens or something. Something has to be fundamentally wrong with the way this feature was implemented or coded or something because aint no way. Its so annoying to have this feature and be a regular user only to have to turn it off to be able to use the browser after every big update because IT WILL cause some EASILY REPRODUCABLE bug that SHOULD HAVE been noticed. It was the same thing with the tab stacking issue it caused that took forever to be fixed. How long will this one take now??? I am sick of it. Either remove the damn feature all together since clearly it doesn't matter enough to be included in bug testing apparently or test it before releasing these updates that most of the time are completely unnecessary like these childish looking icons.