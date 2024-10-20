What is this little Microsoft Bing gizmo called "Co-Pilot"? Why does it slip into and take over searches on Ecosia and other browsers?
What is this strange little gizmo (for lack of a better word) called "Co-Pilot"? I´ve noticed that Bing has used this in the dialogue box to "edge" in searches in the Ecosia browser (I do not know whether this is compatible with Vivaldi, but I would indeed prefer a Vivaldi-mediated search as opposed to the disturbing assumption that I am obliged to be "co-piloted" by Microsoft Bing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_Copilot
Obviously, if you're using Bing MS will push this on you every opportunity.
If you're using the Ecosia Browser, why don't you just use ... Ecosia search?
Or you know, use Vivaldi and set your default to Ecosia.
@martinreyhan2052 MS Co-Pilot will be default on some special PC hardware and if you use Bing as search engine. Microsoft forces this on Windows users.
I don´t like how Microsoft shoves Bing into -- everything -- then calls it a "Co-pilot." Ecosia is "guided by Bing and Google"; I´ll work with Vivaldi and Ecosia -- just want to see what can be done to keep the twin dinosaurs at each others´ throats and not those of users such as myself (who aren´t tech advanced in the least, just mascots of a good kind).
Vivaldi is so good -- I want to learn more, just a bit every day.
Small question: How many blogs can users have?
Observation continued: I trust Vivaldi for keeping the predatory out of my computer and its data. It´s taking me time as I am only a mascot (with lots of ideas -- constant stream), but i feel relieved from this effect of having someone or something following me. I installed Vivaldi on my Android and hope to make the best use of it -- I feel as though there is some understanding of how abusive practice flourish online, of how character assassination, wholesale data looting, and the evil excuses used to justify these follow.
Thank you.