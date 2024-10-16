Tab stack pane – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3493.4
This update brings a mix of exciting new features, improved functionality, and important fixes.
@mariap
And back to the custom wallpaper again. In this version, wallpaper installation has been slightly fixed. They are no longer distorted in proportions. But! The quality of the picture is reduced to the point where it becomes pointless to use the wallpaper from an aesthetic point of view. The original jpg (!) is compressed by 2 times and more. How can this be?
Trying to replace the file customimagewallpaper.jpg does not lead to improvement of the picture (in the previous version of snap - replacing the file immediately led to improvement). Why reduce jpeg quality at all?
original
I have 200 tabs, while arranging or making stacks , makes me miss some stacks.
So just like tabs , We need a counter for number of tab stacks.
@3dvs
imho, for example: 5/3 = 5 (total, in all stacks) tabs / 3 stacks?
Or something more complex?
2/8/3 = 2 tabs in current stack / 8 total tabs / 3 stacks
Thats 2 stacks so 2 in bracket after top title : Tab Stacks
@mariap it happened on 3 devices , tab stacks button appears between private and synced tabs after second restart.
@3dvs
This is something new! Thanks, I wasn't paying attention.
Thx!!
ahojo Vivaldi Team
@far4: Hi! Thanks for the feedback, and sorry for the inconvenience. We have confirmed the issue, and we will look into it.
The page translation bar appears at the top of the page, even when the address bar is at the bottom.
On the stable version, the translation panel is at the bottom when the address bar is at the bottom.
@ahojo
Thank you for your reply. Can I ask: is this moving the translation panel from bottom to top (omnibox at the top) permanent? Or can we, the users, somehow persuade the developers to leave it as it is? This panel is much more convenient at the bottom. Besides, it is hidden/open automatically when scrolling, but not fades away as in the new version.
Please, if possible, leave the translation panel where it is, leave old variant
And also right here, there's not enough room to display additional lines. Please note. The new location for the shield and the pop-up below the unifying info panel is very nice.
Hi,
The More info link is somehow broken
https://vivaldi.com/blog/android/android-6-10-3493-4
Aaron Translator
@far4: Thank you for your feedback. Can you please share with us your device model, screen size and dpi(if you know it)?
-
@mariap said in Tab stack pane – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3493.4:
Can you please share with us your device model, screen size and dpi(if you know it)?
AIDA64:
Xiaomi Redmi 9C, A10, Miui 12.
screen size: 68 mm × 151 mm,
screen diagonal: 6.53 inches,
screen resolution: 720*1600,
pixel density: 269 dpi,
xdpi/ydpi: 269/269
@far4: Thank you.
@3dvs: I can confirm it. Thank you for your feedback.
@zalex108: Thank you for the feedback. It's fixed now.
RadekPilich
Screenshot anyone?
What's the ratio of tab stack that fit in the screen on the classic tab switcher vs tab stack pane?