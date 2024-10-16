@mariap

And back to the custom wallpaper again. In this version, wallpaper installation has been slightly fixed. They are no longer distorted in proportions. But! The quality of the picture is reduced to the point where it becomes pointless to use the wallpaper from an aesthetic point of view. The original jpg (!) is compressed by 2 times and more. How can this be?

Trying to replace the file customimagewallpaper.jpg does not lead to improvement of the picture (in the previous version of snap - replacing the file immediately led to improvement). Why reduce jpeg quality at all?