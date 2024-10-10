Several times over the past few years I've played around with various filter lists, hoping to find a group with the least amount of lines that provided the most protection from ads and trackers. What is the definition of "lines" in this context? Total row count in the filter file itself. My reasoning is the fewer the rules an algorithm has to parse, the faster the performance will be. I don't want to sacrifice results for a lower line count though, when a compromise had to be made I always chose function over total rows. Along the way I have come up with several combinations that have worked quite well, the smallest of which was about 162,000 rows contained in 6 lists. That sounds like a big number, but when you consider how many filter lists most adblockers use it's actually a small number relative to them.

In the past I've been able to keep the line count down, but I still needed to use something like Privacy Badger to handle the bulk of trackers. I'd rather use a single solution for both ads and trackers - my preference being the one built into Vivaldi - but in order to achieve passing scores on the objective test sites I use to measure, along with blocking ads and trackers without making a website look odd by leaving things like gaps and white space all over the place, I could either use several lists and swell the line count to a large number or keep the line count down and use Privacy Badger. Having more than one bit of software doing essentially the same thing made me wonder if that could led to conflicts between them, and possibly impart a performance penalty, two things I want to avoid if possible. Before I go further, here are the objective test sites I use...

All along my goal was 150,000 lines or less, something I never quite achieved. With the filter list group that had 162k lines I could ditch Privacy Badger and get excellent scores on all three test sites. It fulfilled 2 of my 3 target objectives; using one ad/tracker blocker, and pass all the test sites (the missed objective was total line count). I figured that was as close as I would ever get, until about a week ago.

While browsing around the internet I stumbled upon a list I had never heard of before, Combined Privacy Block List (CPBL). At 151k lines it was effectively my 150k target so I gave it a shot (I don't imagine the comment lines in a list are loaded into memory, only the rules themselves, but correct me if I'm wrong). Unfortunately it didn't do so well on 2 of the 3 test sites, it only passed CoverYourTracks. Cosmetics were lacking too, leaving white space where most ads used to be. They also have a "mini" version which is about 60% of the full versions size, around 90k lines. The size reduction is because the curator of the list removes rules he's determined are no longer relevant, or are needed so infrequently as to be expendable. The mini version scored the same as the full one, leading me to believe that if I added an additional list that focused primarily on ads the two might supplement each other well. I decided to try the granddaddy of them all, EasyList.

When combined EasyList and the full CPBL list are about 223k lines though, well above my target of 150k. I ran them against the 3 test sites and they passed, that combo meant no tracker-specific extension required. But could I do better? I swapped the full CPBL list for the mini version and also switched to the "optimized" EasyList. Most people aren't aware there is a version of EasyList that strips a bunch of the little or not used rules out, dropping it from roughly 72k lines to 50k. Between the 90k lines in the mini CPBL and the 50k from the optimized EasyList that's only 140k in total. Actually below my target, but what would the results be? Turns out the numbers achieved on the 3 test sites were identical to the full version of each. Apparently the only thing I lost was about 83k lines, there was no loss of capability.

Using only those 2 lists I spent the better part of a week surfing around the internet like I normally would, much to my surprise I saw no difference in how webpages looked or acted relative to my 162k line filter list setup. Everything I would expect to see as far as content - and not see with regards to ads - was exactly as it should be. I checked the shields icon on many occasions and the number of trackers and ads were as high as I had become accustom to in the past (since the CPBL list seemed better at trackers I used that as a tracker source, EasyList optimized was an ad source). After a few days I thought maybe I had finally hit all 3 of my goals, but then I ran into a problem.

I was viewing an article on yahoo.com and decided to leave a comment, as soon as I clicked the Show Comments link at the end of the article that section of the webpage went blank. Where there should have been a dialog box to enter text, and a Submit button to post it, there was neither. It was just white space, like someone had erased the content. After a bit of troubleshooting I was able to determine it was the CPBL list causing the problem. I loaded DevTool and in the console saw dozens of blocked elements but I have no idea which of them is crippling the comments function, so that leads me to a question for those of you who made it this far; how do I interpret the data?

I dumped the debug info to a log file but can't see a way to attach it this post, is there a method to do that? I tried looking it over myself but to no avail, I don't know how to decipher the information. This is the only issue I've found with this filter list combination so far, if I can get past that problem I might be able to use them going forward.

Whether or not you're able to assist with that, maybe there's another way you can contribute to this thread. How about posting your filter lists and the results from the 3 test sites for your particular configuration. I'm curious to see what other configs are being used and how they fare objectively. No other extensions should be running when you test though, just shields and your lists. Maybe you have something that's even better than what I came up with.