IMO AdGuard's content and ad blocker does the job no less than uBlock Origin.

That is not true, it may do blocking ads but it can't do much about your privacy and speed, for example if you visit a popular football site (kicker.de) you 'll see that -like most pathetic sites in this time and era- you don't have just visited kicker.de but 10 more sites in the background that you are not aware of, basically accepting spying whatever scripts running in the background from them (consuming also unneccessary bandwidth and slowing down page loading). I'm not even sure AdGuard can detect CNAME cloaking, i.e official subdomains appearing to be "legit" , but in reality pointing to other external addresses containing ads and whatever else, a thing ublock Origin MV2 in Firefox and its forks can do.

In ublock origin you can see this breakdown where you can block all that stuff.