A couple of weeks ago i found an amazingly relaxing gaming gem with the name of Dysmantle.

The precept of the game is, that you wake up from your shelter in the aftermath of a kind of apocalypse scenario, which you learn about as you explore the immense fictional island of the game.

The gameplay generally is simple, you dysmantle everything you can for resources and exp and improve your tools and character as you unlock more areas and learn more about the deep lore. There is combat in Dysmantle, but it is not meant to be the most challenging experience, but always serves as progress through the game. Tools and weapons are numerous and allow for varying customization of your style as you Dysmantle the game and lore for yourself and eventually you even get to build your own place.

Every item and pet in Dysmantle serves specific purposes and it is enjoyable to eventually play around with an immense toolbox. There are also many riddles in the game akin to what you would expect from an action rpg in the style of Zelda or Darksiders, pressure plates and traps and levers.

If you are looking for a game to relax to when you come home, that seemingly never ends giving you the sense of progression and comfortable entertainment, maybe Dysmantle is also a good game for you.