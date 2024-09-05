uBlock Origin extension not the only one on the "hit list"
How many more to come?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@danielson Sad experience.
That hint is because of new Extension Manifest v3, will change in 2025.
Perhaps the extension authors can create one which will work after June 2025.
I do not think there will be more warning on your extensions page, but you will see in Google Web Store a warning if a extension you want to add, is not compatible in 2025.
@DoctorG - hopefully viable alternatives will come around before then.
Wish extensions never existed.
Always a dilemma.
Firefox had me so frustrated back in the day.
Bookmarklets are never the same.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@danielson I do understand your feelings, trouble with extension is not nice.
Said:
Wish extensions never existed.
You are wrong in defining the culprit.
It is not the extensions that are to blame, and browsers could not exist without them.
The culprit is Google.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I think we can be relatively sure that extensions made by actual companies who make money by people using their services will sooner or later be updated to work in Mv3.
In this case, OneNote clipper is made by MS so that's pretty much certain.
Omnivore also seems to be a "company" at least they have a web site.
Type-ahead-find has not been updated since November 23, 2021 so that one's probably dead in the water.
I'm more worried about open-source extensions that are only maintained by volunteers. Like uBO of course, and Cookie Autodelete.
Personally, I believe the extension infrastructure has been long overdue for a purge of unmaintained, site-breaking and probably malicious extensions. So I'm not too worried and besides we adapt and we overcome.
@Pathduck - and the corporations will definitely not use their modernized extensions to keep a better tab on what you do.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@danielson Obviously if you use an extension made by a megacorp then you just have to make your choice
@barbudo2005 - i know.
It's just that, whenever you've been using a good extension or app. for years, M$ or the other one that once claimed to do no harm, always end up short-changing the end user with no alternatives, at least not as good.
@Pathduck - some choice!
If devs can could incorporate into browsers what most popular extensions have accomplished over the years, there would be less dependance or worries about extension issues right?
Btw, can't recall the last i used Onenote extension.
Time for some more Spring cleaning!
barbudo2005
Said:
If devs can could incorporate into browsers what most popular extensions have accomplished over the years, there would be less dependance or worries about extension issues right?
Again, you are mistaken in your concept.
What you are asking for is not possible even on a minimum scale.
Let's see for example these 4 extensions:
uBO
Stylus
Tampemonkey
Feedbro
Your requirement is based on the fact that they already exist, you know them and you use them.
Let's look at the issue from another point of view:
Let's simulate a uchronia in which these extensions would not have been created by their authors and all browsers would have tried to develop them.
Do you think they would have reached the UI, power and efficiency they have?
Only passion and specificity lead to excellence.
@barbudo2005 - "passion and specificity", a good point.
Something devs might lose when the hurdles are set too high.
Is too soon to see good replacements... the same happened when firefox transitioned from XUL to..guess what? Webextensions (Manifest V2). I'll probably miss a bit:
- Cookiebro / Cookieautodelete [albeit isolated cookies already made them less effective]
- Disable HTML5 Autoplay (Reloaded) [I think some decent replacement already exists]
- Force Background Tab (probably will be possible to have it as userscript)
- Hover Zoom+ (likely possible with userscripts or updated addon)
- IDM Integration Module (the company will likely update the grabbing system in some way)
- ImTranslator (I guess some replacements already exists)
- Recursive Bookmark Sorter (unsure, because it used chromium bookmark api)
- Stylus (stylebot MV3 is a decent replacement)
- uBlock Origin (adguard MV3 is a decent replacement)
- Violentmonkey (tampermonkey MV3 is a decent replacement. But I prefer violent)
- Windscribe Proxy VPN (is way faster than the fake Opera VPN)
I am trying Stylebot and it is as you say a "decent" replacement.
Is it MV3?
-
barbudo2005
Yes. it is MV3 and it suffers from the problem that "tophf" mentions in this posts, i.e. a small delay (ms) in applying the style:
"tophf commented on May 25 •
MV3 still doesn't implement a way to ensure the styles are applied in time to avoid FOUC (flash of unstyled content):
background script cannot be persistent and if you pause browsing for 30 seconds it'll terminate, then you open another page and the background script starts again (50-100ms), reads all styles to find the matching ones (20-200ms depending on the amount of styles), which almost always guarantees a FOUC on a fast site that open in less than 50ms (simple pages, sites with service workers, going back/forward when not in bfcache);
prolonging the lifetime of the background script artificially is forbidden by the web store policy;
the instant inject mode doesn't work with declarativeNetRequest because it can't use dynamically-calculated values on a response for a request that was already sent before we can add a dynamic rule.
The only way to avoid FOUC is to use the userScripts permission, but it's also problematic:
it's reserved for extensions that allow running external JS code, so the web store is likely to reject our CSS extension due to their single-purpose policy;
such ability is perceived as dangerous by many people, so even though we can guarantee no external code will be executed, it may still make people cautious;
it requires enabling developer mode switch in chrome://extensions, which is often disabled in managed browsers;
it doesn't support regexp matching, which is used in many popular styles, so we'll have to inject all these possibly huge styles into all pages/frames in inactive state and check each regexp against the current URL i.e. instead of super fast check using pre-compiled regexps in our ManifestV2 extension, the browser will recompile all these regexps in each time tab/frame. Just one GitHub Dark is 800kB with ~10 regexps in one style. Checking several such styles on every page would cause a noticeable delay.
In other words ManifestV3 is inherently inferior for userstyles as observed with the original Stylish extension if you open a page, read it for more than 30 seconds, open another page on a fast site. It seems unreasonable to break Stylus as well, so I think we should just keep using ManifestV2 until a native API is implemented."
I hope "tophf" changes the opinion of this post, as I can live with that delay for the benefit of being able to use Stylus:
"That's completely unusable i.e. I don't see the point of maintaining Stylus if that's how it has to work. Also, many sites open within 100ms, especially those that have a service worker installed e.g. telegram may start opening (onCommitted) in 30ms since the earliest moment the URL becomes known (onBeforeRequest).
It'd be especially bad when navigating the same site with a style that applies differently depending on the page URL because pages could be loaded very fast and they look similar, so hiding the old contents would be very disruptive and ugly.
I guess I'll try userScripts permission, which is the only reliable solution in ManifestV3, but a) its implementation in Chrome is irrationally dependent on the devmode switch and b) it may be disallowed in the web store since our extension's purpose is not userscripts, c) it's wasteful in regards to the regexp as I explained in my previous comment."
I tried Stylebot without Developer mode on and it works.
-
@Hadden89 said in uBlock Origin extension not the only one on the "hit list":
Hover Zoom+
"This extension may soon no longer be supported because it doesn't follow best practices for Chrome extensions."
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/pccckmaobkjjboncdfnnofkonhgpceea
Alternative out there?
-
As said in other thread about this, I don't trust not longer in security/privacy extensions from the Chrome Store. Because of this I use only the Vivaldi blocker, which works really good for me*, complemented with Userscripts (Youtube Embed Redirect or iFrame Adblocker and Web Eraser to delete banner, logos and other crap from web pages. Until now the only other extension in this ambit is All Fingerprint Defender, which, if needed, also can be used as userscript.
-
@Catweazle Just like the upcoming dropping of support for Ublock - I saw that Tampermonkey was also being "unsupported" in Chrome soon. What program then can you use to run userscripts?
While I'm at it - besides forums like this - is there a website / entity that discusses these types of hacks/fixes?
Thanks!
-
Tampermonkey is already MV3.
-
@barbudo2005 Odd - I have Tampermonky 5.3 - and I still get this warning...