@Hadden89

Yes. it is MV3 and it suffers from the problem that "tophf" mentions in this posts, i.e. a small delay (ms) in applying the style:

"tophf commented on May 25 •

MV3 still doesn't implement a way to ensure the styles are applied in time to avoid FOUC (flash of unstyled content):

background script cannot be persistent and if you pause browsing for 30 seconds it'll terminate, then you open another page and the background script starts again (50-100ms), reads all styles to find the matching ones (20-200ms depending on the amount of styles), which almost always guarantees a FOUC on a fast site that open in less than 50ms (simple pages, sites with service workers, going back/forward when not in bfcache);

prolonging the lifetime of the background script artificially is forbidden by the web store policy;

the instant inject mode doesn't work with declarativeNetRequest because it can't use dynamically-calculated values on a response for a request that was already sent before we can add a dynamic rule.

The only way to avoid FOUC is to use the userScripts permission, but it's also problematic:

it's reserved for extensions that allow running external JS code, so the web store is likely to reject our CSS extension due to their single-purpose policy;

such ability is perceived as dangerous by many people, so even though we can guarantee no external code will be executed, it may still make people cautious;

it requires enabling developer mode switch in chrome://extensions, which is often disabled in managed browsers;

it doesn't support regexp matching, which is used in many popular styles, so we'll have to inject all these possibly huge styles into all pages/frames in inactive state and check each regexp against the current URL i.e. instead of super fast check using pre-compiled regexps in our ManifestV2 extension, the browser will recompile all these regexps in each time tab/frame. Just one GitHub Dark is 800kB with ~10 regexps in one style. Checking several such styles on every page would cause a noticeable delay.

In other words ManifestV3 is inherently inferior for userstyles as observed with the original Stylish extension if you open a page, read it for more than 30 seconds, open another page on a fast site. It seems unreasonable to break Stylus as well, so I think we should just keep using ManifestV2 until a native API is implemented."

I hope "tophf" changes the opinion of this post, as I can live with that delay for the benefit of being able to use Stylus:

"That's completely unusable i.e. I don't see the point of maintaining Stylus if that's how it has to work. Also, many sites open within 100ms, especially those that have a service worker installed e.g. telegram may start opening (onCommitted) in 30ms since the earliest moment the URL becomes known (onBeforeRequest).

It'd be especially bad when navigating the same site with a style that applies differently depending on the page URL because pages could be loaded very fast and they look similar, so hiding the old contents would be very disruptive and ugly.

I guess I'll try userScripts permission, which is the only reliable solution in ManifestV3, but a) its implementation in Chrome is irrationally dependent on the devmode switch and b) it may be disallowed in the web store since our extension's purpose is not userscripts, c) it's wasteful in regards to the regexp as I explained in my previous comment."

I tried Stylebot without Developer mode on and it works.