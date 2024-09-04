uBlockOrigin Lite - How to check what it really blocks
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I am testing uBlockOrigin Lite on some webpages and customer's projects and do see some blocks in extension icon.
But when i inspect in DeveloperTools → Console or Network, nothing seems to be blocked.
in Console there is nothing log as
uBol: ...lines.
No wonder. It's an extra decaffeinated version of uBO.
He knows that the people he is targeting are not interested in checking the Log.
@barbudo2005 Even Vivaldi Blocker results in ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT of Console log.
OK, uBOL is less useful for me.
I will remove it.
derDay Supporters
so it doesn't block and only hides?
-
@derDay I do not know if it blocks network traffic or hides content.
Not easy to check if it works or not.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@DoctorG Can't you just look in the devtools?
Looks like it blocks requests just fine here...
oudstand Supporters
@Catweazle seems like you've got slightly better lists ^^
@Catweazle @oudstand
Hi, i get the same more or less but it doesn't help if the Vivaldi ad blocker is recognized and the page is completely blocked like on bild.de.
Work fine with uBlock Origin Lite.
Maybe a special list is needed there but I cant find one.
Cheers, mib
oudstand Supporters
@mib2berlin that's true. On that website I get blocked too.
@oudstand
Yes, it is a very bad German newpaper but they have a very good blocker detection.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pathduck Strange, sometimes in Console there are ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT, sometimes not but block count is shown.
//EDIT: On https://vivaldi.com/blog/snapshots/ i get count 1 on uBOL icon. But nothing in network or console shown.
Strange.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@DoctorG said in uBlockOrigin Lite - How to check what it really blocks:
Strange.
Not really, could be it includes hidden elements in the count. uBO did not far as I can tell. Hidden element will not show up in the network log or in the console.
I'd avoid getting hung up on the counter. I always turn it off - the counter is pointless.
@Pathduck said in uBlockOrigin Lite - How to check what it really blocks:
could be it includes hidden elements in the count. uBO did not far as I can tell. Hidden element will not show up in the network log or in the console.
I'd avoid getting hung up on the counter. I always turn it off - the counter is pointless.
Ah, ok, that could explain the count.
@mib2berlin, maybe with one of this scripts, but need to test which works. Anyway, Bild isn't precisely my favorite newspaper
https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/by-site/*?q=anti+adblock&sort=updated
https://openuserjs.org/?q=adblock
@Catweazle
Not mine either but I read all newspapers.
Anyway, testing a few scripts but no success and some break other pages.
Thanks anyway but I leave it to uBlock Lite, mib
@mib2berlin @DoctorG @Pathduck
Question:
If you could add all uBOL lists in the built-in adblocker, what would happen on the journal page?
Basically, I would like to know if the efficiency of a blocker "only" depends on the lists, or is there something else?
-
@barbudo2005
Hi, I guess no, I use only the default lists and have more lists in the internal.
But uB Lite work much better.
-
Adguard MV3 also fails on the site with all default lists.
-
