Problems noticed:

the plus button on the top right doesn't work, omnibox on the top.

Omnibox and bottom action bar are not hidden when scrolling, the item to enable/disable this hiding has disappeared in the menu.

If you disable tabs, you will see the classic chrome tab switcher at the bottom, it shouldn't be like that.

Tabs don't scroll if they don't fit on the screen.

Tabs cannot be moved with a long press.

upd. I'd like to add that the problems with tabs don't start immediately. Now I restarted the browser and there are no problems described above. Not yet. But they were just now!

Aha! the problems start if I turn off the tabs in the settings and then turn them back on again!