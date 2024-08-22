Fresh Settings UI, Show your support, and Essential Fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3446.3
mariap Vivaldi Team
This release introduces a brand-new UI an search for the Settings menu, along with several enhancements and important fixes.
Aaron Translator
Thanks, looks quite nice.
But I can't find several settings in the search. For example I searched for "dns" and didn't get any result, even though there is the setting for 'use save DNS' (or what it's called in English) and 'dns' is in the translated string.
Addressbar and suggestions are not visible when trying to change the URL and the adressbar is at the bottom
Aaron Translator
@ouzowtf said in Fresh Settings UI, Show your support, and Essential Fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3446.3:
Addressbar and suggestions are not visible when trying to change the URL and the adressbar is at the bottom
@mariap In fact, when the address bar is at the bottom, the on-screen keyboard that pops up when clicking the address field blocks the address bar and makes it impossible to see the input content. In other words, the address bar should move upward as the on-screen keyboard pops up, but now it does not move.
This only seems to happen on the start page. When I edit this post, the address bar moves up with the on-screen keyboard
Bard.Viv...
Now the number of open tabs is not shown(
And the buttons are moved up, it's not convenient to them(
I like new settings, it's coloful and more compact
A lots of Bugs:
Address bar at the bottom. When you tap on Address bar on start page, Address bar would disappear, when you hide keyboard you will see some kind of other style Address bar
Swipe from the Address bar at the bottom to show tabs now has ugly animation
Not possible to close tab by swiping,
Also swipe to the left now shows private tabs instead of closing the tab. I think if you have swipe to close tabs enabled, swipe to open private tabs should be disabled
Problems noticed:
the plus button on the top right doesn't work, omnibox on the top.
Omnibox and bottom action bar are not hidden when scrolling, the item to enable/disable this hiding has disappeared in the menu.
If you disable tabs, you will see the classic chrome tab switcher at the bottom, it shouldn't be like that.
Tabs don't scroll if they don't fit on the screen.
Tabs cannot be moved with a long press.
upd. I'd like to add that the problems with tabs don't start immediately. Now I restarted the browser and there are no problems described above. Not yet. But they were just now!
Aha! the problems start if I turn off the tabs in the settings and then turn them back on again!
Waiting for the update to appear in my Google Play...
The "exit by double tapping the back button" option does not work.
@temkem said in Fresh Settings UI, Show your support, and Essential Fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3446.3:
The "exit by double tapping the back button" option does not work.
I can confirm it
Veddu Patron Ambassador
Could you please explain why you moved the tab modes (private mode, synced tab icons) from the bottom to the top in the tab switcher? It was extremely convenient and accessible when it was positioned at the bottom...
Veddu Patron Ambassador
Do you also have issues with tab stacks? When opening tabs in a tabstack the whole tab bar freezes and cannot close the tabs in the tab bar.
@Veddu maybe it's a bug too? When you have address-bar at the bottom those buttons should be at the bottom too. Also bottom items are easier to reach.
mib2berlin
@Veddu
Hi, this is from the Chromium change, the developer are aware of it and want to change it.
Same for the hidden address bar if it is at bottom, this is a regression.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
That's understandable. But we are like primordial programmers, waving punched cards and arithmometers around, enjoying catching fleas :). With cries of "Oh, there's another one! I got one!"
Whatever you did broke "Swipe to close", swiping now just cycles to from tabs to private tabs to sync tabs and trash can.
Personal preference, I would like those icons on the button of the screen.
Akbalder Ambassador
When having tabs opening after the last tab, using the "new tab" button feels strange: the tab list doesn't scroll to the end so we may not always see the newest tab.
@jyusensei: I came to say both these too.
Plus, due to missing close panel button, if I swipe panels one by one to reach trash buttons, back button moves to all panels previously swiped to before closing