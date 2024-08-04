Advice for developers
There are problems for a newcomer to Vivaldi!
Many of us older users like a zoomed screen. So now the panel extends way below the bottom and we have no access to settings!!
The same goes for 'help'.
Intelligent developers would put action buttons near the top of the page, but all too often I have had to reset the display and look for my magnifying glass.
Cheers
John
Now how the heck do I post this?!!! Is there a button below, off the page???
mib2berlin
@JohnAtQld
Hi, you can move the settings button where you want, the same with menu entries.
I have it on the address bar:
The menu entries I use most often are on the top:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
Advice for new users, read the manual.
Welcome to the forum, mib
I believe the issue is with the new menu spacing - this is coming from a change in Chromium, and the Vivaldi team have if course added an option to revert the change. As described in the online help https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/menu/
"If you prefer the older, more compact menu style:
- Go to Settings > Appearance > Menu.
- Enable Compact Layout.
- Restart the browser."
Edit: also, @JohnAtQld welcome to the forum!
@WildEnte That's all very well, but how does a newbie find the settings, when they are way down off screen?
Cheers
John
@JohnAtQld hm I haven't looked at the default for.a while. Is the settings button at the bottom of the panel bar in the default? You should be able to scroll the panel bar.
Anyway, the help provides other suggestions
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/settings/#Accessing_Vivaldi_Settings
Here is a selection:
- Vivaldi menu button -> Settings
- Use a Keyboard Shortcut Ctrl+F12 or on a Mac ⌘ ,
- Type vivaldi://settings in the Address Field
@JohnAtQld, you can access the help wit the Vivaldi menu or with the universal F1 key....or ask in the forum if you don't find your issue there.
All other icons you can put wherever you want or put even the intern pges, like flags and serviceworkers in the web panel.
DoctorG Ambassador
@DoctorG You have all missed the point!!
I am trying to advise the developers about ergonomics.
There are so many idiotic common faults.
Putting response buttons where they are inaccessible is just one.
Blasting up popups over the buttons will cause the user to close rather than battle on. (Not a Vivaldi problem but an online newspaper)
Filling the screen with huge pictures to scroll past, while quarter screen is plenty.
I've lots more to grouse about!
PS One of the university courses that I run concerns ergonomics.
DoctorG Ambassador
@JohnAtQld said in Advice for developers:
@DoctorG You have all missed the point!!
OK, i delete the welcome part of my previous post.
Ergonomic? Usability? Accessability?
I agree that Vivaldi in its userinterface parts lack of usability.
I am the first person, using keyboard, testing with screenreaders and other assitive tech, older woman in webdevelopment, programmer since the 80ies, who sends bug reports to change Vivaldi, getting a better UI.
DoctorG Ambassador
@JohnAtQld said in Advice for developers:
I am trying to advise the developers about ergonomics.
They most do not read here.
Please read Help us to reproduce the issue carefully, discuss in forum if issue is a bug and can be confirmed by others.
Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
For the moment I have a great advantage over the developers - I am new to Vivaldi! I can report first impressions. But that is going fast!
I am having to look for substitutes for Word and Outlook after my cheapjack university stopped paying for 365 for staff1
Vivaldi is rivalling Thunderbird.
Cheers
John
@JohnAtQld, LibreOffice is a good substitute for Word and the rest of the MSOffice, or instead of Word, you can use this one like I do (works also fine in Mobile or in the Web Panel)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@JohnAtQld said in Advice for developers:
Vivaldi is rivalling Thunderbird
Is this sarcasm or joke?
Vivaldi is missing too much to become a rival of Thunderbird
@DoctorG Getting there. I can't use Thunderbird, it's terrible, and for my workflow Vivaldi isn't lacking much. On the thunderbird forum, you don't even get answers for simple questions it seems.
-
@JohnAtQld said in Advice for developers:
You have all missed the point!!
I am trying to advise the developers about ergonomics.
we seem to have missed the point because we are tuned in to providing support for people that have issues, and we get a lot of support requests that are written as advice on how to do things properly.
In that sense (allow me making this cheeky remark) even after re-reading your feedback and advice, I come to the conclusion that your feedback is not very ergonomic to work with. If you say "now the panel extends way below the bottom and we have no access to settings" we will naturally provide answers about how to reach settings. Say the things we need to hear, not the things you want to say.
Hi,
Please for the future, add screenshots about what are you referring to regarding Vivaldi and settings/features/issues...
This will avoid the confusion for others to understand.
Thank you
-
Please accept my apologies if I have offended you.
I would like to quote some notes:
"That most important input is the wish or intention of the user. If you lose trust, your product is a dud. To perform operations like setting the time, changing the channel, timing the cooking or setting the temperature, you have to choose options that will make the user comfortable.
More to the point, you have to make sure that the user knows how to use those options. Are you going to provide a comprehensive user manual, or are you going to stick to conventions that “everybody knows”? For a light switch, ‘down is on’ in Australia, but ‘up is on’ in the United States."
I am certainly not sniping at Vivaldi, but at all those product developers who forget those of my age, who have to zoom their screen to read it, who put minute black settings buttons on the back of products like alarm clocks, with tiny black legends embossed into the black plastic.
Please get your grandparent to road test any software or device!
Please forgive me for my indulgence - but I hope that I have made you think!
All the best
John
@WildEnte The easy answer is to configure the first installation so that everything is clear, maybe put settings at the top of the menu and use a start page that gives advice, rather than declaring your capabilities.
The new user should hit the ground running, rather than spending time looking for workarounds.
For example the mail icon looks nothing like a letter until mail is enabled. And it is only by exploration that the user can find how to enable it.
The icons on the menu bar are rather cryptic, though they do have popup legends. But to get the bar to scroll, so that you can find settings at the bottom, you have to click some irrelevant option that then lets you.
Yes, you can choose the 'three-bar' menu when you have found your way around.
But if I over-spoke, it was reflected ire with struggling with the web version of Outlook. Yes, Vivaldi is way ahead of it!
Best wishes,
John
@JohnAtQld said in Advice for developers:
who have to zoom their screen to read it
This may be the source of the confusion/misunderstanding!
So now the panel extends way below the bottom and we have no access to settings!!
The same goes for 'help'.
Using Vivaldi's zoom function, there is no loss of access to these functions, so I believe you are referring to an Operating System or Display device "zoom" function?
Can you clarify which "zoom settings" cause the problems you refer to?
-
@Catweazle Many thanks, but I have been using that Office since before it became Libre. My word processing concerns are for my author wife, who is used to Word 365 and now has to adapt to something different.
There is a huge amount of choice, from using the Microsoft online editor, the default editor in Google Drive, Libre or the other free applications.
I have become interested in the editor in FreeOffice for this, but also for my own use. I (used to) compose notes in Word, then save them as 'HTML filtered' to get something to build into a suite of web pages. The code gets a polish with Programmers' Notepad and it is ready to go.
But if I do the same in Libre, the link to any image is accompanied by a heap of converted image data.
TextMaker produces the same HTML folder structure as word, with a _files folder connected. However there is a problem with the size of equation graphics. TextMaker can reproduce the page perfectly, but in browsers equations are huge.
But I have to apologise once again for getting off the point!
It is past midnight, and I am off to bed.
Best wishes,
John