@Catweazle Many thanks, but I have been using that Office since before it became Libre. My word processing concerns are for my author wife, who is used to Word 365 and now has to adapt to something different.

There is a huge amount of choice, from using the Microsoft online editor, the default editor in Google Drive, Libre or the other free applications.

I have become interested in the editor in FreeOffice for this, but also for my own use. I (used to) compose notes in Word, then save them as 'HTML filtered' to get something to build into a suite of web pages. The code gets a polish with Programmers' Notepad and it is ready to go.

But if I do the same in Libre, the link to any image is accompanied by a heap of converted image data.

TextMaker produces the same HTML folder structure as word, with a _files folder connected. However there is a problem with the size of equation graphics. TextMaker can reproduce the page perfectly, but in browsers equations are huge.

