Your most dystopian movie you ever saw
-
I like to know which movie you have seen in your youth or as adult or now, which showed you a dystopia future.
Some movies/tv screen play i have seen when i was younger
- Soylent Green (1973)
- Silent Running (1972)
- Blade Runner (1982)
Yes, question of a ol’ gal
-
@DoctorG I'll add Gattaca. I saw Soylent Green & Blade Runner but not Silent Running.
-
- Reiner Erler's "Fleisch" (1979, German TV)
About Illegal organ trafficking
- Reiner Erler's "Fleisch" (1979, German TV)
-
@DoctorG Some more:
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017) [Liked it better than the original Blade Runner]
- Brazil (1985)
- I, Robot (2004)
- In Time (2011)
- The Island (2005) [A bit too much Michael Bay stylized]
- Starship Troopers (1997) [Satire making fun of a dystopian future]
Some that skew a bit apocalyptic:
- Planet of the Apes (1968)
- Snowpiercer (2013) [Not a favorite movie of mine, but did see it]
- The Time Machine (1960)
- WALL-E (2008)
-
@nomadic Oh, yes i forgot to post:
-
Brazil
Terry Gilliam.
Bad data lead to arrest and dearth of a innocent burocrat person in a fascist system.
-
The Andromeda Strain (1971)
Space exploring vehicle came beack to earth and this lead to a deadly disease in a small city
-
-
@DoctorG If we are including The Andromeda Strain, then I might have a few more movies to add. Will take another look through my movies list later. Was being a bit too restrictive with my interpretation of "dystopian future".
-
So bad that enough fiction became reality.
- Colossus
Supercomputer gains too much power
- 1984 (1984)
Surveillance, Fake news, "correct" language
- The Borne Identity (2002)
Stealing identity
- Colossus
-
@nomadic said in Your most dystopian movie you ever saw:
Was being a bit too restrictive with my interpretation of "dystopian future".
Sorry, i did not know what to write for the threead to be clear; may be my rusty english (and i am tired now from IT work, this creates more bad sentences) caused a weak interpretation. But such can happen.
I did not know for myself what i wanted to add in list, you see my posts later, i remembered more and more.
-
- Dr. Seltsam oder: Wie ich lernte, die Bombe zu lieben - Dr. Strangelove (1964)
Fanatic Texanian General starts nucelar war with help of german Nazi scientist Dr. Seltsam
East and West block and their Dooms Day machines
In our days of new world leaders and AI controlling weapons not very futuristic anymore.
- Dr. Seltsam oder: Wie ich lernte, die Bombe zu lieben - Dr. Strangelove (1964)
-
I can only repeat the above already mencioned movies, adding maybe most US movies about saving the Earth (with the American flag waving at the end), but I've enough with the daily news.
-
Some of my faves:
Anime classic (obvious choice...)
Akira (1988)
Cult post-apocalypse plus weirdo dystopian bunker society:
A Boy and His Dog (1975)
Huge fan of the Caro/Jeunet films:
Delicatessen (1991)
City of Lost Children (1995)
We are already living in it:
Idiocracy (2006)
Special mention:
The Lobster (2015)
-
Got much looser in my interpretation and looked over my list more carefully. Might have gone a bit overboard...
- 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) and 2010 (1984): Humans try to understand an alien object, but encounter issues with an AI along the way
- Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986): Space corporation's inadequate response to alien threat
- Annihilation (2018): Shadowy research base and the strange area they explore
- Capricorn One (1977): Government conspiracy to hide fake Mars mission
- Chappie (2015): Robot learning to live with humanity
- City of Ember (2008): Society went underground to survive an apocalypse, but now their society is failing
- Contagion (2011): Much like the COVID-19 pandemic
- District 9 (2009): Alien refuges forced into awful living conditions
- Edge of Tomorrow (2014): Time loop with aliens and advanced war machinery
- Elysium (2013): The wealthy abandon Earth to a high tech space station to leave the less fortunate to try and get there for survival
- Equilibrium (2002): Totalitarian society where emotions are forbidden
- Forbidden Planet (1956): Scientist on distant planet meddles with things they don't understand
- Get Out (2017): A secret society luring minorities to them for nefarious purposes
- Guns Akimbo (2020): Online troll forced into gladiator type contest. One of Daniel Radcliffe's funny yet odd movies
- Her (2013): Basically ChatGPT-4o replaces meaningful human interaction
- Holes (2003): Unusual punishment for children that committed minor crimes
- I Am Mother (2019): Human raised by a robot that has ulterior motives
- I Think We're Alone Now (2018): One of the few survivors on Earth has a happy existence until another survivor shows up
- Interstellar (2014): Earth is dying, so astronauts are sent out to try and find a new home, but they must grapple with the consequences of those they leave behind
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956), Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), and The Invasion (2007): Humans gradually being replaced by lookalike alien invaders
- Looper (2012): Future criminals sending people they want killed to hitmen in the past
- Minority Report (2002): Police use gifted individuals to arrest people before they commit a crime, but it might not be as reliable as they thought
- Moon (2009): A solo job on the moon, but the worker discovers it is more dystopian
- Repo Men (2010): Artificial organs exist, but if you miss a payment, they send people after you to take them back
- Space Sweepers (2021): Space salvagers that get mixed up in a situation
- Sunshine (2007): The sun is dying, so a team is sent to help reignite it, but the journey changes the crew
- Surrogates (2009): Humans pilot "better" android replacements of themselves rather than experience the world
- The Book of Eli (2010): A survivors journey across an apocalyptic world to try and save a book
- The Circle (2017): The dangerous power of a mass surveillance company
- The Day of the Triffids (1962): Alien plants blind most humans and hunt those that remain
- The Girl with All the Gifts (2016): Zombie movie with some infected that aren't fully lost to the fungus
- The Giver (2014): Community where the perception of the world is limited to exert control. Could just stick with the books instead
- The Omega Man (1971) and I Am Legend (2007): Man made virus gone wrong that leaves few uninfected to survive amongst the infected
- The Quiet Earth (1985): End of the world with only 3 survivors
- The Road (2009): Tragic story of parent and their child across an apocalyptic world
- The Signal (2014): Group of friends find themselves in an alien world [Bonus fact: origin of my username]
- Them! (1954): Giant ants as the result of nuclear testing
- Titan A.E. (2000): Humans forced to abandon Earth, but there still may be hope
- Upgrade (2018): Human augmentation
- V for Vendetta (2006): Masked vigilante takes on a fascist government
- Vivarium (2019): Suburbia with an odd "creepy pasta" type internet story twist
- WarGames (1983): AI's overactive imagination almost starts nuclear armageddon
-
@nomadic No mention of Logan's Run or Mad Max?
-
@TbGbe said in Your most dystopian movie you ever saw:
No mention of Logan's Run or Mad Max?
Logan's Run is on my list to watch. Missed a chance to watch it with my family when I was younger, so haven't gotten around to it yet.
As for the Mad Max movies, they haven't really appealed to me. Seen bits and pieces of the original ones and the new reboot, but maybe I will give them another chance if you insist
My sister is a fan, so if Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is still in theaters when she next visits, she will probably drag me along. She runs a sci-fi watching club amongst her friends, so she has more of an appreciation for some of the movies that I find a bit cheesy...
-
greybeard Ambassador
@DoctorG @Catweazle @hlehyaric @nomadic @Pathduck @TbGbe
Gee wizzicurs, methinks I’ve seen 98% of those mentioned + a few more.
Did not realize all you folks have similar tastes!
Wow we should form a club.
-
@greybeard, welcome, I have been using the glasses mentioned in "They Live" since a long time.