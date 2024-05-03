Haven't played too many games recently, but did play a few in the past. Most were multiplayer games my friends owned, but did have a few myself.

Through Elementary School (grade 1-5):

Mostly Lego and Bionicle Flash games on library computers. Also played Star Wars: Droid Works, which was on the school computers.

Through Middleschool (grades 6-8):

Didn't have my own computer or console, so relied on others. Mostly played Flash games online (non-Lego), but the school computers did have: Marble Blast Gold, Nanosaur 2: The Hatching, and some zombie turn based strategy game with a grid playfield. There were various weapons strewn about the field that you had to move to collect. Was sort of chess-like with different survivors having various movement patterns. Have tried to find its name online, but didn't have any luck... If you have any ideas, let me know. Was on Mac OS X Leopard and had fairly blocky graphics. (Edit: Finally found it by combing through tons of Google Images result. It was simply called Zombies. Apparently my school was one of the few entities to actually purchase the game. More info here: https://forum.unity.com/threads/why-did-zombies-do-so-poorly.399002/)

Before I figured out how to download Flash games for offline play, I spent many hours playing those 3 games since the school would turn off internet access during various times throughout the day.

Also played some of these with friends: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Halo: Combat Evolved, some Medal of Honor game (but no clue which one), Rome: Total War, and Spore.

Through Highschool (grades 9-12):

Finally got my own laptop, so had more options, but didn't end up playing too many games. Played a lot of Minecraft. Mostly single player, but some local multiplayer and had a friend that set up a small server.

Had some friends that were super into Super Smash Bros. Brawl and Melee with Project M. Didn't play too much with them because they were way too good at it for me to have a chance

Through College (university):

Played some more modern Call of Duty game with friends when I had 5 roommates; couldn't tell you which one. Then in the last year, my roommate got a GameCube and Switch, so we played some Super Smash Bros. Brawl / Melee, Medal of Honor: European Assault, and Rocket League. Kept a tally of how many games we each won. We started out on fairly even footings since neither of us had really played any of the games before, but he got a lot more play time as the year went on, so he beat me by a lot...

Now:

Haven't played too much since college. Did some more Minecraft and a bit of the old Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2005). Bought the whole Bioshock series remastered and Fallout 3, but didn't get around to playing them yet (the curse of Steam Sales). Also somewhat tempted to buy Subnautica and the complete Halo series (could honestly just watch someone's playthrough because I am mostly interested in the story), but I won't let myself unless I actually play my other purchased games first. Don't want to be that person with a Steam library full of unplayed games