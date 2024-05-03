What games have you played/enjoyed recently?
Just joined, not really the biggest user of these kinds of forums but thought I'd add something.
Personally I've probably spent the most time with Balatro, also helps that it's easy to run on my new Steam Deck. Other than that I've spent some time with Battlefield 4, a bit of God Eater Resurrection (PC port issues make that a bit difficult though) and somehow ended up playing Lego City Undercover coop. Also picked up Freedom Wars for my Vita a bit back so I've got a few hours in that as well.
What games are you playing? Any recommendations or games to look out for, whether new or old?
@viirax, the game I enjoy most since Years is this one
https://www.thedarkmod.com/main/
@Catweazle That one I've never actually heard of. Looks like it's inspired by the Thief series, of which I already own a few games, I might have to check it out once I've played through some of them. The MGS series is probably my favourite one so I'm not a stranger to stealth, even if I tend to make dumb mistakes/choices at times.
@viirax, yes, it's inspired (but only this) by Thief, but with better graphics and with currently over 170 Missions a game for Years, apart 100% Free (OpenSource, but different free licenses from the created Missions, because of this declared only as Freeware). Very active and friendly community with new Missions every few Month.
@Catweazle Sounds pretty cool, I'll definitely have that in mind once I eventually start going through the Thief games if I end up liking them.
@viirax, if you want a impresion first before you download it, in YouTube you'll find Walkthroughs of TDM of every Mission.
eg
https://youtu.be/qbY9IEOVXbc
The Dark Mod is great, a played through some missions not too long ago. Runs like a charm on my oldish system as well, and the graphics ain't too bad for such an old engine.
Other than that I stick to the games I've been playing for ages... mostly tactical/strategic war games.
Combat Mission (currently Cold War and Red Thunder)
https://www.battlefront.com/cold-war/cmcw-base-game/
https://www.battlefront.com/red-thunder/cmrt-base-game/
The Operational Art of War IV
https://www.matrixgames.com/game/the-operational-art-of-war-iv
Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm
https://www.matrixgames.com/game/flashpoint-campaigns-southern-storm
Some games from my wish list I'm looking forward to:
Task Force Admiral - Vol.1: American Carrier Battles
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1281220/
Sea Power : Naval Combat in the Missile Age
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1286220/
Armored Brigade II - Didn't really get into the first one, but the 3D view looks amazing.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1934300/
Death of the Reprobate - Joe Richardson's games are brilliant and great fun.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1739900/
Thank Goodness You're Here! - Looks like my kind of fun indie.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2366980/Thank_Goodness_Youre_Here/
@Pathduck I've never been the biggest fan of those strategy games myself, often preferring to be on the ground as one of the small pieces rather than controlling from above if you will. Though that's something I don't do too often either, I'd probably do that more often if I had a group that'd play maybe Arma or Squad or something.
That said, I did have a decent time when I started Fire Emblem for the first time, I also have some XCOM games that I still haven't done anything with. So, while those are not as large scale, I might just need to give it a go and see if they could be for me.
My wife like a lot Eternium, an old Shool RPG (Diablo like, single player) with very nice graphics which work in PC with keys and Mouse and also in Mobile with Gestures. It's also Free to Play (it has option to buy cosmetic details in the Menu, it's not pay to win). For Mobile you'll find it in Google Play, in the Apple Store and for PC in Steam
@viirax A long time ago I played "twitch" games, even had a go at Unreal Tournament, Half-life deathmatch and Quake. I had a 10-year period when I played the Red Orchestra/Rising Storm series, I played those games for thousands of hours combined, even got into tournaments. But my reaction times as I get older is crap and the eyesight not much better (should get PC glasses).
Besides, I got tired of the spawn-die-respawn loop and the same bloody maps over and over again.
If I wanted to get into some FPS again it would probably be Arma or Squad though, they don't reward twitch gameplay but planning and cooperation.
I prefer turn-based games, preferably with hexes, allows me time to plan and consider my moves. At least active pause is needed. I can't stand click-fest games.
XCOM was fun, but when it got to XCOM2 I found it too frustrating for me, way too much focus on mechanics and punishing the player.
@Pathduck, the Tomb Raider from 2013, which I got in a Giveaway some Years ago, also was pretty enjoyable, good handling, but very hardcore to play (I stopped counting how many times they killed poor Lara).
https://www.youtube.com/embed/iyVHV7ct4gU
With love I remember a game from the 90ies, very advanced for this years with a great soundtrack, MDK, which now is even downloadable as Abandonware. A masterpiece IMHO.
@Pathduck CoD, CS:S/GO, Battlefield and Rainbow 6 Siege used to be my main games, FPS games were definitely my main back when the ones with bigger playerbases were still good, unlike the new CoD and BF games, or most online AAA games now. I would honestly probably play that a lot even now if it wasn't for the way new games handle "micro" transactions and season passes. That along with the insane amount of people only using meta stuff and optimizing everything, though I guess that might just be more noticeable for above average players than it used to be with the matchmaking systems that have taken the place of the more relaxed stuff from a few years ago.
Haven't played too many games recently, but did play a few in the past. Most were multiplayer games my friends owned, but did have a few myself.
Through Elementary School (grade 1-5):
Mostly Lego and Bionicle Flash games on library computers. Also played Star Wars: Droid Works, which was on the school computers.
Through Middleschool (grades 6-8):
Didn't have my own computer or console, so relied on others. Mostly played Flash games online (non-Lego), but the school computers did have: Marble Blast Gold, Nanosaur 2: The Hatching, and some zombie turn based strategy game with a grid playfield. There were various weapons strewn about the field that you had to move to collect. Was sort of chess-like with different survivors having various movement patterns.
Have tried to find its name online, but didn't have any luck... If you have any ideas, let me know. Was on Mac OS X Leopard and had fairly blocky graphics.(Edit: Finally found it by combing through tons of Google Images result. It was simply called Zombies. Apparently my school was one of the few entities to actually purchase the game. More info here: https://forum.unity.com/threads/why-did-zombies-do-so-poorly.399002/)
Before I figured out how to download Flash games for offline play, I spent many hours playing those 3 games since the school would turn off internet access during various times throughout the day.
Also played some of these with friends: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Halo: Combat Evolved, some Medal of Honor game (but no clue which one), Rome: Total War, and Spore.
Through Highschool (grades 9-12):
Finally got my own laptop, so had more options, but didn't end up playing too many games. Played a lot of Minecraft. Mostly single player, but some local multiplayer and had a friend that set up a small server.
Had some friends that were super into Super Smash Bros. Brawl and Melee with Project M. Didn't play too much with them because they were way too good at it for me to have a chance
Through College (university):
Played some more modern Call of Duty game with friends when I had 5 roommates; couldn't tell you which one. Then in the last year, my roommate got a GameCube and Switch, so we played some Super Smash Bros. Brawl / Melee, Medal of Honor: European Assault, and Rocket League. Kept a tally of how many games we each won. We started out on fairly even footings since neither of us had really played any of the games before, but he got a lot more play time as the year went on, so he beat me by a lot...
Now:
Haven't played too much since college. Did some more Minecraft and a bit of the old Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2005). Bought the whole Bioshock series remastered and Fallout 3, but didn't get around to playing them yet (the curse of Steam Sales). Also somewhat tempted to buy Subnautica and the complete Halo series (could honestly just watch someone's playthrough because I am mostly interested in the story), but I won't let myself unless I actually play my other purchased games first. Don't want to be that person with a Steam library full of unplayed games
@nomadic, I have some nice Games (Giveaways, I don't spend money in Games since many Years) in my Steam Librery, but I hate Steam, because I hate that, when I launch one of these Games, first open the Steam client (sloooooow), wasting Memory.
Anyway, my reflexes are no longer for fast FPS games and I prefer those that require a calm and thoughtful way of playing. TDM, Portal, Splinter Cell, Gravitas, etc. are the closest to this type of gaming.
@nomadic Man, I wish the re-release of the old Battlefront games went better, Battlefront 2 is definitely the Star Wars game I've the most playtime in. Such good games the old ones.