What does MIB stand for?
like in "Cheers, MIB"
my I---bro ?
@Zalex108 I know this abbr, but I do not think is this one.
context like:
"@
Than you for the report.
If you disable Lazy Load in the panel settings the "panel tabs" disappear/appear.
Report confirmed.
Cheers, mib"
@prime23 mib is the short name for user @mib2berlin
@DoctorG oh, I am so foolish
@prime23 No, such can happen.
We are human, and do not know all short nicks of users and all internet slang abbreviations.
Look, if i write
Cheers GDyou hardly guess that mans
Cheers, GwenDragon.
@DoctorG My brain told me he saw a lot of official or Veteran forum users use this, not only @mib2berlin, so I thouht this might be a common Europe abbr. haha. Thank you for pointing it out.
@prime23 Hmm, if other Vivaldi veterans use it in different contexts not referring to mib2berlin, i hardly know what MIB as a abbrev could mean.
Most chat/messaging or mailing list abbrevs are known by me, but could be as a old IT gal i missed some over the decades
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=MIB
Some of those are really unsavoury
mib2berlin
@prime23 @DoctorG
Hi, to make it clearer, the name is based on a novel from Alan Dean Foster, Midworld.
There live frogs alone in one blossom and the only word they speak is "Mib".
One day another frog falls in the blossom; Now they are two mib's, haha.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Definitely read, not great literature but a very nice story.
-
@DoctorG 666 xD
@prime23 said in What does MIB stand for?:
It's just a joke
@Pathduck LOL.
Wiki say: MIB = Man-in-the-browser
You see me :roflcopter: now.
-
@mib2berlin seems fun, I will read it.
@DoctorG, "cheers Master of Internet Business" fits very well.
mib2berlin
Fits all more or less and I like the first MiB movies too, only the first two certainly.
@mib2berlin Maybe
Or ...
Anyway, Vivaldi is the Most Intelligent Browser
I'm wondering that noone mentions Men in Black