Neuralink’s First-in-Human Clinical Trial
Neurolink Trials
Those who have quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify.
Neuralink’s First-in-Human Clinical Trial is Open for Recruitment,
Very early days yet, but Neuralink already trained primates to use thought to play computer games.
Scary stuff for some, but I have high hopes that this technology will help to control pain and offer at least some limited mobility.
Will we be able to control our computers with a brain implant one day, without the need for a keyboard or mouse?
If only the 'chief twitterer' wasn't there.
Through Twitter and other of his publications, he has really let himself be seen in the cards.
@ingolftopf What has Elon done to you that you hate him for trying to help the disabled? Do you work for VW or BMW?
Presumably, Neuralink will make no money at all for years, just like Tesla. Without brilliant and industrious entrepreneurs, innovation and the economy would grind to a halt.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala Elon want to sell his product Neuralink, he does not help the disabled, Elon is not a philantrop. I guess that Nerualink will be a very cost intensive tech which can only afforded by rich people with a good private health care assurence. IMHO.
@DoctorG If the Tesla story is anything to go by, the first working models will be very expensive, as the original Tesla Roadster, but the Model 3 is now under $30,000 with incentives. Neuralink will improve production methods to drive down costs. With massive scale, CapEx will be spread over more units, reducing costs to affordable levels.
Government incentives will surely further reduce the cost to consumers. How much will society save through not having to provide round-the-clock care when a patient can do basic tasks without help? Even if the implant is $100K, it will pay for itself in a year.
I would trust any Elon Musk company over big pharma any day of the week.
Even charitable trusts need finance to do their good work, and many of them cream off donations to pay their own staff.
What I thought about when I saw this news was whether there is already corresponding legislation to regulate this kind of activities.
@Aaron The trial was approved by the FDA.
We are excited to share that we have received the FDA’s approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study!
This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people.
This is after many years of research on animals and developing robotic surgical tools with the precision needed to implant the tiny wires.
@Pesala
Sorry, I only read your post and didn’t read the original text.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@Pesala said in Neuralink’s First-in-Human Clinical Trial:
@ingolftopf What has Elon done to you that you hate him for trying to help the disabled? Do you work for VW or BMW?
I certainly don't hate Elon Musk.
And I don't think that tone suits you.
Sorry, but I'm only just seeing this news.
@DoctorG said in Neuralink’s First-in-Human Clinical Trial:
@Pesala Elon want to sell his product Neuralink, he does not help the disabled, Elon is not a philantrop.
Unfortunately, I also have to agree with that.
His many tweets and actions inevitably create this impression.
For example, his tweet about the attempted assault on Nancy Pelosi, the then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, which then hit her husband, was more than distasteful and I think quite telling.
Unfortunately, many examples can be found in this direction.
He deleted this tweet again, but spread these conspiracy theories on a massive scale.
Not to mention his proposals on the Russian government's war against Ukraine and his "great" talks with Putin.
I can only hope that he will change and that old age will help him.
@DoctorG said in Neuralink’s First-in-Human Clinical Trial:
Elon is not a philantrop
You are severely misinformed.
A look at Elon Musk's Philanthropic Journey.
Amidst the attacks Russia has instigated on Ukraine, a Ukrainian official made a public plea to Elon Musk on Twitter, asking him to provide a satellite internet connection through his company, Starlink. The mogul quickly responded to the request and activated the system within twenty-four hours. The network has helped the country and the President remain connected to world leaders and offer support and first-hand updates about the ongoing crisis in the country.
From assisting local organizations in America to helping during a world crisis, Elon Musk has used his fortune to help grow the communities around him by supporting them through grants and money. He continues to work with his Musk Foundation and as the owner of Tesla and SpaceX to support organizations and non-profits.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala And he can widthdraw his help at any time he wants to. He has the power to support or kick any project, and he is not interested which negative effects that has.
May be my sight on what Philantroph is, seems different from yours.
ingolftopf Ambassador
Regardless of this, 'Neuralink' can of course also become a blessing for humans.
As always, blessing and curse can be close together.
There's no question that Elon's behaviour and actions have become increasingly erratic, polemic, and susceptible to disinformation and conspiracy myths.
The question then becomes whether you can separate his own personal actions, with the actions of his companies and how much direct control he has.
@ugly There is no doubt that the Mainstream Media have painted a false-narrative about Elon that many fall for hook, line, and sinker.
I started this topic to share the good news of hope for paraplegia victims, but all people can manage is to react with misguided opinions, and baseless accusations of ulterior motives. Not a word about other companies also working on this new frontier, or ideas of what other problems it can solve. Some people need a brain implant to correct their negative views on life, and to rejuvenate their hippocampus.
The guy has spent $ millions over eight years getting Neuralink up and running, with nothing profitable to sell yet, in the hope that real benefits will come in the future. The business needs to be self-sustaining for the long-term, so it will have to break-even at least, or make a profit to expand research.
The Indian media compared Elon Musk to Pakistan, a rogue actor with too much power. India now wants investment from Tesla. Would they seek investment from a rogue?
Doesn't anyone see what is going on here? The ADL attack him with orchestrated attacks, claiming antisemitism on Twitter, which they posted themselves. Talk about bad actors.
@Pesala
Please do not recommend participants here, not even polemically, a brain implant.
Please also not when it comes to the very important topic for you of Elon Musk.
As I said, I don't think this is actually your style.
Pesala Ambassador
@ingolftopf You showed your cards in your first post. All you are doing is detracting from any positive discussion with personal attacks on Elon Musk.
(Mod edit: Personal disparagement of other user removed.)
@Pesala said in Neuralink’s First-in-Human Clinical Trial:
@ugly There is no doubt that the Mainstream Media have painted a false-narrative about Elon that many fall for hook, line, and sinker.
Doesn't anyone see what is going on here? The ADS attack him with orchestrated attacks, claiming antisemitism on Twitter, which they posted themselves. Talk about bad actors.
There's a lot to unpack there. But from what I remember, you've always been nice, so I won't bother getting into it. Hopefully you can pull yourself out of the manipulative media ecosystem you've found your way into.
@Pesala said in Neuralink’s First-in-Human Clinical Trial:
I started this topic to share the good news of hope for paraplegia victims, but all people can manage is to react with misguided opinions, and baseless accusations of ulterior motives. Not a word about other companies also working on this new frontier, or ideas of what other problems it can solve. Some people need a brain implant to correct their negative views on life, and to rejuvenate their hippocampus.
The guy has spent $ millions over eight years getting Neuralink up and running, with nothing profitable to sell yet, in the hope that real benefits will come in the future. The business needs to be self-sustaining for the long-term, so it will have to break-even at least, or make a profit to expand research.
Hopefully it works out, either from him or others. There are also concerns about the monkeys in the research.
https://www.wired.com/story/elon-musk-pcrm-neuralink-monkey-deaths/
@ugly said in Neuralink’s First-in-Human Clinical Trial:
Hopefully it works out, either from him or others. There are also concerns about the monkeys in the research.
The practice of vivisection is clearly unwholesome. The approval of human trials means that human beings can now volunteer, knowing that there are risks, but hoping that the potential benefits will justify those risks. Animals do not have that knowledge, so experimenting on them is unethical, although the FDA allows it under certain conditions.