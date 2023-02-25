Bring Vivaldi to Tesla
-
Pesala Ambassador
- Tesla has by far the largest market share for Battery Electric Vehicles.
- Tesla are leaders in self-driving, when owners will be able to work or play on the move, as well as at Super-chargers.
-
@Pesala , I don't know if it would be a good idea, with Musk's fame going down, due to continuous problems with Tesla, whose poor self-drive capacity has already caused several accidents, which has also shown that the self-drive promotional videos were faked and also with making the dictator on Twitter.
Mercedes has now mastered this area much better, with an infinitely better quality of the vehicle.
I think that if Vivaldi wants to spread Vivaldi Auto, it would be better to start with the European manufacturers, as it did with Renault.
-
@Catweazle Opinions based on misinformation are worthless.
Please take the time to understand the issue of autonomous driving explained by AI Experts like James Douma.
Market reach for Vivaldi is based on the number of vehicles on the road. The Mercedes EQS sold 1,027 vehicles in 2022. Tesla sold 1.31 million vehicles in 2022, but they also have many older vehicles on the road.
Current FSD Beta users are 400,000, so Tesla have an unassailable lead in the amount of data to train their software. Waymo and other FSD cars are geo-fenced, whilst Tesla's solution can work anywhere.
-
@Pesala , I agree that opinions based on misinformation are worthless
https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-is-sued-by-drivers-over-alleged-false-autopilot-full-self-driving-claims-2022-09-14/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/tesla-autopilot-staged-engineer-says-company-faked-full-autopilot/
https://www.motortrend.com/news/tesla-full-self-driving-video-allegedly-faked/
https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/autopilot-buddy-tesla-amazon-accessory/
https://www.cbsnews.com/tampa/news/tesla-recalls-nearly-363000-full-self-driving-vehicles-to-fix-unsafe-actions/
https://www.newsweek.com/tesla-recall-half-million-cars-failing-comply-safety-standards-1677989
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Catweazle Please take your off-topic allegations elsewhere. It has no place in this feature request to implement Vivaldi Browser in Tesla cars. This misinformation has been debunked many times.
For example: The truth about Tesla's Voluntary FSD “Recall”.
-
@Pesala It strikes me that Vivaldi is continually marketing to the entire automotive market. Which vehicle models ultimately get the browser is entirely up to the auto manufacturers. So if you're a member of a Tesla community, pressure them to adopt the Vivaldi browser.
-
@Ayespy That is like saying that users who want Vivaldi on iOS should pressure Apple to help Vivaldi work on iOS.
Vivaldi is the small player here, which needs to be available to more users to gain wide-spread adoption. Individual users have zero influence.
-
@Pesala Apple users should pressure Apple to stop blocking alternative browser access, Vivaldi is obviously already doing so. Vivaldi is already building a browser to get by Apple's arbitrary restrictions. Tesla's arbitrary restrictions at this point are that their browser has to be designed by them. Do you imagine Vivaldi has never approached them? How would you suggest that Vivaldi overcome the restriction that the Tesla browser will be designed by Tesla?
-
@Catweazle Btw, someone always will be contrary on some parternship.
Also, is something which should be triggered by Tesla Users and Vivaldi/Tesla Marketing Depts.
If this bring a bit of revenue to the devs, why not
Which is sure is that I don't trust any kind of autopilot.
-
@Hadden89 , I agree, it will be a general technology in the future, but currently I see it as still too beta to be able to entrust it to life without human control
-
@Ayespy said in Bring Vivaldi to Tesla:
How would you suggest that Vivaldi overcome the restriction that the Tesla browser will be designed by Tesla?
I suggest a licence agreement that would allow Tesla to modify the Vivaldi code to suit their needs.
-
@Pesala I like Vivaldi because they make their own browser. If you let others start modifying the code to "suit their needs", then it's not really Vivaldi anymore. Just another browser. And at that point what's the point in Vivaldi being involved, telsa might as well just make their own browser.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@Pesala Yees, I see, debunked "many" times
-
@ThePfromtheO Only one example is much, no?
-
@LonM Truthfull!
-
@Catweazle Well said.
-
-