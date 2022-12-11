Hello Vivaldi world.

So as we all know the big boss Mr Jon is someone is who against crypto and I 100% agree with him. He said that Vivaldi is a platform that does not promote these kind of stuff. One of the main reasons why I joined and ditched brave in 2020. Moved to the Big 3 after but again found it lacking and boring. (was looking for an alternative to the big 3).

To me, crypto is a scam followed by the obvious ponzi scheme. Not a legal tender and we have no protection from fraud and attacks. As evident by the Luna fraud and the FTX collapse. I did not want to join a browser or community that was promoting this stuff (aka Brave and BAT) despite the privacy trade off.

Once I saw the crypto blog, I hoped in the Vivaldi train.

However, does everyone here agree with this view on crypto? Or it is something that you are completely neutral about?

My view. Crypto = bad.