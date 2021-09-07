North Scottsdale AZ



This photo was taken at Brown's Ranch. Yes, alas there are HV powerlines that run through the property.

Indulge me by letting me share with you this sad event the other day.

A woman who went missing while hiking with her husband Sunday (9/12/21) has been found dead near a trail in northeast Scottsdale.

Police say the body of 57-year-old Donna Miller from Rhode Island was discovered in the Brown’s Ranch hiking trail system.

Miller's husband says that he and his wife started hiking in the area at around 12:30 p.m. The pair separated but had planned to meet up a short time later. However, Donna never showed up at their meeting spot. Her husband called 911 at around 3:15 p.m.

Firefighters from Scottsdale and Phoenix as well as MCSO and the Maricopa County Mountain Rescue Team arrived at the scene and began an extensive search of the area. Search dogs and a helicopter also assisted in the search. Donna's body was found shortly after 9 p.m.

The cause of death has not confirmed. However, police believe she suffered heat related illness and environmental exposure.

There was an excessive heat warning in effect this past weekend, and Scottsdale Fire said they’ve had many more mountain rescues this summer compared to last.

It is a tragic reminder how quickly your body can "shut down" due to the heat.