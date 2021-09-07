We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Scenery of your town
-
There's only the river...
-
A very strange swan in the river...
-
@pathduck
No way!
You discovered a Nessie!!
-
Pesala Ambassador
Sandbanks, Shell Bay, Brownsea Island
-
@pesala
Too beautiful!!
Is there still a job offer for summer vacation?
I want to go!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@shifte I suspect that the hotels are not so busy at the end of Summer, but there are a lot of care homes for the elderly in Bournemouth.
-
@shifte said in Scenery of your town:
You discovered a Nessie!!
Yes, species Cygnus Phallus
I found yours:
県道137号
Can you find mine?
-
I suspect that the hotels are not so busy at the end of Summer, but there are a lot of care homes for the elderly in Bournemouth.
Thank you for your "Heart break shot"!
-
@pathduck
I've no idea...
-
-
North Scottsdale AZ
This photo was taken at Brown's Ranch. Yes, alas there are HV powerlines that run through the property.
Indulge me by letting me share with you this sad event the other day.
A woman who went missing while hiking with her husband Sunday (9/12/21) has been found dead near a trail in northeast Scottsdale.
Police say the body of 57-year-old Donna Miller from Rhode Island was discovered in the Brown’s Ranch hiking trail system.
Miller's husband says that he and his wife started hiking in the area at around 12:30 p.m. The pair separated but had planned to meet up a short time later. However, Donna never showed up at their meeting spot. Her husband called 911 at around 3:15 p.m.
Firefighters from Scottsdale and Phoenix as well as MCSO and the Maricopa County Mountain Rescue Team arrived at the scene and began an extensive search of the area. Search dogs and a helicopter also assisted in the search. Donna's body was found shortly after 9 p.m.
The cause of death has not confirmed. However, police believe she suffered heat related illness and environmental exposure.
There was an excessive heat warning in effect this past weekend, and Scottsdale Fire said they’ve had many more mountain rescues this summer compared to last.
It is a tragic reminder how quickly your body can "shut down" due to the heat.
-
-
not bad...breathtaking beauty
-
Tokushima Castle (徳島城, Tokushima-jō) was an Edo period Japanese castle located in the city of Tokushima, Tokushima Prefecture, Japan. Its ruins have been protected as a National Historic Site since 1957.[1] Its Omotegoten Gardens are designated a national Place of Scenic Beauty.[2]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tokushima_Castle
https://goo.gl/maps/GZhL84C1JqzT2XZN7
https://goo.gl/maps/QtgQCiP9c6kRTkEw6
Mo-e?
-
TravellinBob
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
Seeing all these beautiful pictures makes my town look boring haha
-
@Pathduck
Ｍaybe, Here is your utopia!
Cuz, If someone busters a duck, they go to jail!
@TravellinBob
Your glasses are eloquent...
@RiveDroite
Maybe, you're wrong.
Boring everydays are very very beautiful when outsiders see it.
I'm bored, too.
Pardon Shiftenglish (my broken English).
-
TravellinBob
@shifte. I haven't actually posted anything - I was going to but my connection dropped before I could finish by selecting a decent photo, and I didn't come back to it. Nothing to do with my glasses, frankly! Think before you post some bizarre attempt at humour, please!
-
@TravellinBob
OK! No worries!
You are more handsome than Karl V.
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
River next to my house
-
@RiveDroite
Awesome! delicious fishes here!
My tummy is excited right now.
Can you believe it?
Straya Police busters me... I was just fishing!
"Show me your license?"
"What the hell are you talking about?"
"Show me your license?"
I'm going to skip Sushi today...So what?