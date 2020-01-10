2 freebies this week.

From Epic we have Farming Simulator, so if you ever fancied thundering around in massive vehicles, now is your chance.

https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/farming-simulator-19/home

"The ultimate farming simulation returns with a complete graphics overhaul and the most complete farming experience ever! Become a modern farmer and develop your farm on two huge American and European environments, filled with exciting new farming activities, crops to harvest and animals to tend to."

From the independent stable of Indigala we have some classic console platformer action, in the shape of Super Panda Adventures

https://freebies.indiegala.com/super-panda-adventures/

"The game plays like a modern platformer (Metroidvania) combined with a new combo fighting style and lots of adventure elements. You can fight with a sword, throw shuriken or use magic abilities and combine these attacks to get combo points that increase your experience. Level up your character and unlock new abilities and upgrades! Explore two different worlds in a non-linear way to find lots of hidden items. Talk to many npcs, solve quests, find magic items and rescue the Princess!"