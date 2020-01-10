Commercial freebies and givaways
I will try and keep this thread updated as I find them, but as many offers have a week or less to claim, grab them before they go.
Epic have a weekly freebie so I will start with this weeks game.
Sundered: Eldritch Edition
Sundered is a chaotic hand-drawn metroidvania where you resist or embrace ancient eldritch powers, a challenging and unique take on a classic genre from the creators of Jotun, now with local co-op!
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/sundered-eldritch-edition/home
Good action platformer game. I played it when it was a freebie with discord (chat app) - that didn't last very long. Hopefully the "ownership" that epic gives will be a bit more permanent.
Yeah it looks very good. I love the art and dark feeling.
In my bag
OK just found another.
You have a couple of days to grab a steam key for Headsnatchers, via Humble Bundle
https://www.humblebundle.com/store/headsnatchers-free-game
Hold onto your head with Headsnatchers, a stupidly hectic up-to-4-player local and online multiplayer party-game where you snatch your friends’ heads to come out victorious. Because, let’s face it, you’ll do anything to win.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/797410/Headsnatchers/
Guessing this will be commercial once finished, but for now if you like your "escape the room" type games, you may be interested in this multiplayer version.
Mad Experiments: Escape Room Beta
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201550/Mad_Experiments_Escape_Room/
You can get a key from the devs discord, or via MMORPG
https://www.mmorpg.com/giveaways/mad-experiments-escape-room-beta-key-giveaway-1000000969
"Mad Experiments: Escape Room is a multiplayer narrative escape game.
Play with up to 6 players or solo
Explore and interact with many items to uncover the secrets of the rooms
Solve puzzles, riddles, and participate in strange experiments to get out of the room
Use our Discord channel to find other players and communicate with your friends"
This weeks Epic freebie is a Douglas Adams inspired adventure.
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/horace/home
"The best platformer of 2019." Horace is a huge platforming adventure which pushes the boundaries of the genre with a profound story of a small robot learning of life, the universe and Douglas Adams. Made by videogame lovers for videogame lovers!
A limited free offer from Valve to celebrate the release of the new Half Life game “Half-Life: Alyx”
For 2 months you can play all the previous Half-Life games for free.
The complete pack cost me just over £5 a few weeks ago, so after the key expires you should find a cheap deal if you wish to buy.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/57848/
https://store.steampowered.com/franchise/Half-Life/list/35960
This weeks Epic freebie is now available.
The Bridge is a logic puzzle game that forces the player to reevaluate their preconceptions of physics and perspective. It is Isaac Newton meets M.C. Escher. Manipulate gravity to redefine the ceiling as the floor while venturing through impossible architectures.
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/the-bridge/home
@Dr-Flay The Bridge is great! I really enjoyed it
I'm yet to sign up to Epic, but I'm considering it just for that bl--dy goose game
2 freebies this week.
From Epic we have Farming Simulator, so if you ever fancied thundering around in massive vehicles, now is your chance.
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/farming-simulator-19/home
"The ultimate farming simulation returns with a complete graphics overhaul and the most complete farming experience ever! Become a modern farmer and develop your farm on two huge American and European environments, filled with exciting new farming activities, crops to harvest and animals to tend to."
From the independent stable of Indigala we have some classic console platformer action, in the shape of Super Panda Adventures
https://freebies.indiegala.com/super-panda-adventures/
"The game plays like a modern platformer (Metroidvania) combined with a new combo fighting style and lots of adventure elements. You can fight with a sword, throw shuriken or use magic abilities and combine these attacks to get combo points that increase your experience. Level up your character and unlock new abilities and upgrades! Explore two different worlds in a non-linear way to find lots of hidden items. Talk to many npcs, solve quests, find magic items and rescue the Princess!"
This weeks friday freebie from indigala
https://freebies.indiegala.com/waste-walkers/
Epics weekly freebies are conversions of classic board games, Ticket to Ride and Carcassonne.
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/ticket-to-ride/home
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/carcassonne/home
This offer is for joining as a beta tester of the upcoming West of the Dead
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1016790/West_of_Dead/
https://gleam.io/SqZeX/west-of-dead-beta-giveaway
@Dr-Flay I love the art style, very cool! But it also looks way too twitchy and fast for me - I get easily frustrated :face_with_stuck-out_tongue_closed_eyes:
It's already been tagged as "difficult" on Steam, so I know it's not for me...
Epic Games Store is terrible, why are you wasting your time there? They are trying to make a monopoly out of the PC digital distribution market.
@switchy But the games are free... If all you use their platform for is free games then, if anything, you're making it more difficult for them to spread their platform.
-
Oh and Steams previous monopoly was just fine ?
Considering Steam is still more used it would be at least a duopoly.
Steam also have exclusives, but take a bigger cut, so I don't see any effective difference in them, unless you are a dev, in which case you get more of the money from a sale with Epic.
Pfft. Don't get the Epic freebies then. If you care to look through the thread you will see I find free games wherever they are free.
Epic happen to release more free full games than anyone else.
EA and Ubisoft don't do many freebies so maybe complain to them.
This Steam key gives you access to Hunter's Arena: Legends Closed Beta (Feb 20 to 23).
Follow the 3 steps at the bottom of the page to get a key.
https://gleam.io/B3Cwv/hunters-arena-legends-closed-beta-steam-key-giveaway
https://steamcommunity.com/ogg/1061100/announcements/detail/1688222120323520612
This weeks Epic freebies are.... epic !
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/kingdom-come-deliverance/home
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/aztez/home
@Dr-Flay , watch out for the first URL, not all pages that give Steam Keys and are not Steam, are legit.
https://gleam.io is unfortunately abused by some people so has been flagged. Anyone can use it so like many sites with subdomains it has a reputation problem.
That gleam page was made by user FSK at https://www.freesteamkeys.com/members/fsk/
A direct link to the beta news article
https://steamcommunity.com/ogg/1061100/announcements/detail/1688222120323520612
Even if it is a false alarm, if I see notices of this type, either by Trace or uBO, I prefer to look for an alternative page.
Prevention is better than cure