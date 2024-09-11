Mail et yahoo.fr:
Depuis la mise à jour vers la dernière version de vivaldi ( 6.9 ), impossible d'ajouter yahoo.fr : "failed to fetch"
Curieusement, lorsque la pâge d'identification s'ouvre , que j'indique mes identifiants, que je tente l'identification, celle-renvoie au webmail yahoo et pas à mail vivaldi...
La page d'identificatio est l'option Oauth
Bonjour,
Le bug est connu et sera corrigé très prochainement
@Sim0n just chiming in here I have a problem with yahoo.com "failed to fetch"https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101011/how-to-solve-a-failed-to-fetch-on-yahoo-mailI mean I am not using yahoo.fr but same problem
@dalinar Yes that's the same issue
@Sim0n is this the first and only time it has happened? I've only been using vivaldi with yahoo for a year or so.
I'm assuming this issue is limited to yahoo. What I'm wondering is if some other service like fastmail or even outlook would work better over the long term than yahoo. When you can't access your email except through the web UI it's a bit inconvenient.
Having Yahoo mail is not a problem, the issue was in our side
is this something that the vivaldi browser will show an update before the next feature version gets released?
@dalinar It will be fix in the next release or minor update if there is one
@Sim0n Bonjour
La correction du bug est bien tardive dirait-on...
when it is fixed and available in a downloadable update, i.e. when someone notices that the problem has been solved on their vivaldi installation, please mention that it works (can fetch again) here.. thanks
@fouineur
Hélas, la mise à jour mineure de ce jour n'a pas résolu le problème.. Je vais essayer une désinstallation-réinstallation
désinstallation avec effacement des données de navigation sous windows 11...Le problème demeure...Hélas
I think we have to wait for (hopefully) the next update - I also tried the latest minor update, but didn't see any mention of this bug in the change log for it
Bonjour
La correction du bug demande vraiment beaucoup de patience...
Où situer la resposabilité de cette situation ?...Vivaldi ou yahoo ?
I just hope that in the future this kind of bug is avoided... or... they make a way to roll out updates for critical issues quickly...
because... email not working is a very serious bug as people rely on it daily. not having email working and having to use the webmail interface instead or configure another email client is a huge inconvenience / annoyance.
Heureusement, dans la longue attente d'une solution de vivaldi, il y a thunderbird...
yeah once the problems started, I installed thunderbird.. but I really much prefer to have my email accounts in vivaldi, for each profile.
it would be nice to know approximately how long until the fix gets rolled out
J'ai fait le test il y a une heure environ. Aucun problème de mon côté avec yahoo gmail etc. J'ai pu configurer les comptes sans problème. Il reçoit et envoie les emails correctement. Sélectionnez l'option mot de passe de l'application. C'est mieux
où se trouve cette ortion ?..j'ai vingt comptes dans l'ppli "courrier" de vivaldi , la plupart sous linux, 1 sous mac catalina, 1 sous Windows 11...Tous s'installent correctement dans courrier de vivaldi, sauf yahoo...La seule option disponible, Oath, m'expedie sur le webmail de yahoo, bourré de publicité...