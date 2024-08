@olegb88 welcome to the forum. This part of the forum is English only, please seek out the local forum for language specific discussions https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/38/local-forum

Why is there no direct access to mail and its registration? I discovered a browser, this is something unique! I want to join the social component, but... you cannot create mail in the vivaldi.net domain. You have to use other mail to create an account ((. Is there a way to create???

Vivaldi webmail is a gift to users, not a product. To keep spammers from abusing the service it requires reputation to be earned, either by contributing to the community with forum, blog or Mastodon posts, or by connecting the browser to the Sync server when it's in use (for those that don't feel like talking). Specifics are not known.