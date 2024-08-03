CSS mod to hide the main user interface until you move the cursor to the top.
Basically it hides the top part of the window (tabs, url, bookmark bar, etc...).
Here it is:
@media all and (display-mode: browser) { body:has(#main > .inner:hover) { #header, .bookmark-bar { display: none; } .mainbar { /* Hide content. */ * {display: none;} /* But remain as 5px bar we can hover over (or else it would only work for maximized windows). */ height: 5px; } } }
For some reason though (probably a Vivaldi bug) it has a problem if a maximized window goes fullscreen (because then this CSS should not be active, but it is). At least on Linux (6.8.3381.50).
How to use CSS mods:
- Open vivaldi://experiments.
- Enable
Allow CSS modifications.
- Open
Appearancesection in settings.
- Under
Custom UI Modificationschoose the folder you want to use.
- Place your CSS files inside this folder.
- IMPORTANT: The CSS files can't have spaces in the filename or they won't work.
- Restart Vivaldi to see them in effect.
E.g. save it as
hideUI.cssor something...
I made an advanced version which can hide panels (no matter where they are located) and also have some settings which can be configured.
Advanced version (recommended):
:root { --hide-mainbar: true; --mainbar-hiddden-size: 5px; --hide-tabbar: true; --tabbar-hiddden-size: 10px; /* When not at top */ --hide-bookmarkbar: true } @media all and (display-mode: browser) { body:has(#main > .inner:hover, footer:hover) { @container style(--hide-tabbar: true) { #header {display: none} } @container style(--hide-bookmarkbar: true) { .bookmark-bar {display: none} } @container style(--hide-mainbar: true) { .mainbar { * {display: none} height: var(--mainbar-hiddden-size); } } } @container style(--hide-tabbar: true) { .inner > .tabbar-wrapper:not(:hover) { * {display: none} width: var(--tabbar-hiddden-size); } footer:not(:hover) .tabbar-wrapper { * {display: none} height: var(--tabbar-hiddden-size); } #panels-container:not(:hover) { * {display: none} max-width: var(--tabbar-hiddden-size); } } }
These settings can be edited live by going to
vivaldi://inspect/#appsand inspecting
main.htmlthen going to the sources tab and finding the
vivaldi-datadirectory which contains the loaded CSS mods.
A remaining thing to figure out is how to make a "right click menu" not interfere...
Your Mod is great...but when the cursor hover at the bottom, the top part of the window is showing...please modify the css to avoid that...thanks.
Codexophile
I thought that was solved with the advanced version I posted, did you try that one?
@JoakimCh
I can't find the vivaldi-data directory which contains the loaded CSS mods when inspecting main.html.