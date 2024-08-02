Searching scripts and auto-populate
-
The new search feature, though powerful, seems quite cumbersome. It would be nice if we could just type in a command of what we want or what was most recently searched. Getting to know all the search fields and formats could be a point of resistance, so the search bar should auto-populate of what our last search query was. So, when we do the drop down menus (e.g., of date) we see the correct format but then we can refine it in the search window (e.g., AND/OR/other fields).