kirill1996
C:\Users/KirillAppData/Local/Vivaldi/User Data/Default/WebStorage.
WebStorage folder, takes up a lot of space
How do I clear it of junk?
mib2berlin
@kirill1996
Hi, you can simply delete the folder, Vivaldi create a new one if needed.
I use these settings to clean up the whole profile.
Yes, known annoyance.
It's used by mega.nz for example, to store the downloaded files before decrypting
but EVERY chromium browser forgets to clean it up after the file gets copied in downloads or even better when browser gets closed or reopened.
Remember to clean it up manually once in a while.
@iAN-CooG It's used by Google Docs and similar sites to keep offline copies of your documents, it is used by webmail, etc. Any site that has large amounts of data - product search history for retailers, everything.