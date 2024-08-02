It's been almost a month (second week of July) since the download sidebar button stopped showing newly downloaded files. I'm not sure if it happened just before an update or it's just me but it only shows one or three new files whenever I update the browser. Other than that, I can download any number of files and the tab pops up as usual but it shows nothing new.

Edit: just checked vivaldi://downloads and it properly shows all my downloads. For some reason, the sidebar does not.