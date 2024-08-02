Download sidebar not working properly
-
LFukumoto1
It's been almost a month (second week of July) since the download sidebar button stopped showing newly downloaded files. I'm not sure if it happened just before an update or it's just me but it only shows one or three new files whenever I update the browser. Other than that, I can download any number of files and the tab pops up as usual but it shows nothing new.
Edit: just checked vivaldi://downloads and it properly shows all my downloads. For some reason, the sidebar does not.
-
Hi,
Check the ordering + Ascend / Descend
-
LFukumoto1
@Zalex108 Hmmm, it worked but it's weird, when I put it in ascend order it does show me the latest downloads.
But in descend it only shows the downloads up until the second week of July.
And that's it, the files after ''GUIA.docx'' disappear. It didn't used to be like this.
There's any way to fix that?
-
Even scrolling?
-
LFukumoto1
@Zalex108 Sorry for replying so late.
Yes, even when scrolling, it's like one functions properly and the other just stopped registering downloads long ago.
-
Try deleting all the list and monitorize since then.