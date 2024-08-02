Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.8
jane.n Vivaldi Team
This update includes security fixes from the Chromium project and brings back the dark mode toggle.
Christoph142
Why, when I try to download the browser, does the previous version download and not this one?
@temkem UptoDown has version 6.8 (3388.153) but Vivaldi's own download offering is still at 6.8 (3388.135). I read elsewhere that Google Play has 153 too. Suspect Vivaldi still has people on Holiday and somethings are slipping through the cracks
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@lfisk: Thanks, I have corrected it