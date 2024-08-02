Issue Logging out of web sites
-
Hi,
First post, don't yell if this is the wrong place. After I log out of a web site Vivaldi instantly logs me back into the site. This is happening on Amazon, Facebook and several other sites. The login box does not clear after logging out. I do not save the passwords in Vivaldi.
-
@BruvicN If you use the Back button after logging out, the pages you go back to will still have the login cookies set and doing anything on those pages can log you back in, depending on how the site is configured. If you want to be sure you've logged out of a site, close the tab(s) once you log out.