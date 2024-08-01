Hotkey to move select tab into a stack
select a bunch of tabs then select a stack, with hotkey pressed, send all the selected tabs to the stack.
The selection order can be first select the stack, or last select the stack, or as long as a single stack is selected while tab selected, the hotkey can be invoke.
This will greatly speed up the tab organization workflow. And maybe make this works for sending tabs to workspace too.
Thanks
barbudo2005
What do you use most in your workflow?
1.- Stack by same domain.
2.- Stack from different domains.
@barbudo2005
Hi, I typically stack by topic that I currently work on. That could be a single site offer different type of topics to be sort into different stack like youtube or mix with any different domain as long as the topic stays the same.