Bug: Mail composer toolbar disappears
-
Here is probably a bug.
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) on manjaro linux
Steps to reproduce:
Open mail panel
Click on Compose (new blank mail opens in new tab)
right click on the tab -> move tab -> to new window
Now the blank mail opens in a new window.
Now there is no [Send] button! The mail composer toolbar has disappeared! (sending using hotkey works)
-
mib2berlin
@marlinus
Hi, this is a bug and was reported and fixed in the latest snapshot (Beta) for Vivaldi 6.9.
I guess you have to wait until 6.9 stable is there to get the fix, such issues are mostly not backported to an existing version.
Cheers, mib
-
edwardp Ambassador
@marlinus The bug report is VB-104056 and it is fixed in the 6.9.3425.3 release of Snapshot (our work-in-progress build).
Look for this bug report number in a future Stable changelog.