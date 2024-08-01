sites won't fully load
-
Only New Clear profile work fine..., but my normal profile not work!!!! one with extension and one clear, two broken profile after update vivaldi...its a big issue!!!
-
@serh007 Ad/TRacker-blocklist issue? ⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/770571
Any security apps in Windwos installed?
-
The system has only a standard Windows defender
-
@serh007 only browser update..nothink change...profil are load white sites..how to fix it, now i update to beta vivaldi nothing to change...
-
mib2berlin
-
blocker, and exstension in one broken profile, but now i have 3 profile. second profile whot broken too, and it clean from extension end so on, and new one workable!
-
i am fully reinstall browser but it not help...how to delete profile end sinc it agen?
-
oh my...its standart vivaldi ad bloker broken all
-
@serh007 said in sites won't fully load:
standart vivaldi ad bloker broken all
Please, more precise. Depens on the blocklists you have active if web page is not displayed complete.
-
@DoctorG said in sites won't fully load:
Please, more precise. Depens on the blocklists you have active if a page is displayed complete.
I just turned off the blocker for the hell of it ....and everything worked
-
@serh007 Are you sure you have the RU Adlist from today? Check the "Manage Sources"!
And i can not know which blocklist cause your incomplete pages as you id not tell.
-
I've never customized anything there and don't intend to...it's easier to just turn it off and forget!
-
@serh007 I see, my try to help you was useless for you.
Have a nice day with ads and tracking now.